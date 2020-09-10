By

In Glendale a postal worker dumped untold hundreds or thousands of pieces of mail in the garbage. The Democrats tell us to vote by mail, you can trust the Post Office. Now we find postal workers defacing the mail of residents with Trump signs—then dumping the mail on the ground, not the mailbox. The Post Office is another area of radicalization. Think you can trust your VOTE with people who have proven they will do anything to make this a totalitarian nation. “A woman in Northridge, California, is claiming a United States Postal Service (USPS) worker defaced her mail Thursday by writing “BLM” on it. The woman identified only as Donna said her neighbor’s security camera caught the alleged incident on tape, according to Fox 11. “His camera showed him walking to my house. He had the mail in his hand and he’s writing,” she told the outlet. Donna, who flies a Trump 2020 flag off her front porch and calls President Trump “a great president,” immediately notified the post office about the incident.” First it was the CIA and FBI that abused our nation. Now it is the Post Office. We are in the midst of a coup. When will the people wake up to this fact?

VIDEO: Trump Supporter Claims Postal Worker Defaced Mail with ‘BLM’

Amy Furr , Breitbart, 9/7/20

A woman in Northridge, California, is claiming a United States Postal Service (USPS) worker defaced her mail Thursday by writing “BLM” on it.

The woman identified only as Donna said her neighbor’s security camera caught the alleged incident on tape, according to Fox 11.

“His camera showed him walking to my house. He had the mail in his hand and he’s writing,” she told the outlet.

Donna, who flies a Trump 2020 flag off her front porch and calls President Trump “a great president,” immediately notified the post office about the incident.

“This guy was tampering with private property mail. The manager told me they’re definitely going to fire him because this is a federal offense,” she commented.

USPS spokesperson Evelina Ramirez called the alleged mishandling of mail unacceptable and also released a statement.

“We are disappointed to see the actions of our employee, and apologize to the customers affected by this incident. The Postal Service is investigating the matter and will take appropriate action to ensure this does not occur again,” she wrote.

In addition, Donna claimed the postal worker threw her mail on the ground and said as far as she knew, none of her other neighbors were targeted.

“I’m just curious, how many people in this whole neighborhood have a Trump sign and if they do… they probably got BLM written on their mail also,” she commented.

In June, a USPS worker was accused of throwing a sheriff’s campaign flyers into a dumpster in Fort Bend County, Texas.

“Sheriff Troy Nehls is a republican candidate running for Texas’ 22nd Congressional District. He said the postal worker was caught on video throwing a stack of his campaign mailers in the trash,” WFLA reported.

In California, Donna’s neighbor backed up her story and said it was “100 percent sure.”

“You know why, nobody coming inside for writing the email. Only this guy has access for that thing,” Carlos Sanchez told Fox 11.

The post office did not specifically say what disciplinary action would be taken against the mail carrier if he was found responsible.

However, Fox 11 confirmed that “defacement of mail falls under federal mail tampering laws and is considered a felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.”