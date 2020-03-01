By

In today’s Socialist world, lives have little meaning. To girls brought up thinking babies are no different than disposable diapers, abortions are just another means of birth control. To laugh and be proud of killing a baby shows a lack of empathy for others—especially the lives you create. “A widely viewed TikTok video that has drawn horrified responses shows a girl laughing and apparently having fun as she reveals her pregnancy and heads to Planned Parenthood for what appears to be her second abortion attempt. The video shows the girl exposing her somewhat swollen abdomen and laughing in the car, apparently on her way to Planned Parenthood to have an abortion. It continues with footage of her smiling as she actually undergoes the abortion, and a close-up of the ultrasound image as her baby is aborted. According to previous TikTok posts, the girl had taken the Plan B “emergency contraceptive” pill in an attempt to terminate the pregnancy. Is she a product of todays government education system? Yes. Is she a product of the Socialist system where personal responsibility is absent? Yup. Is she a product of a community that thinks protecting the lives of criminals and murderers is good, while the lives f babies have no worth? You bet. This girl need therapy. She is to be pitied. We should cry for the baby.

Viral Video of Girl Cheerfully Getting Abortion at Planned Parenthood Draws Horror

Dr. Susan Berry, Breitbart, 2/27/20

A widely viewed TikTok video that has drawn horrified responses shows a girl laughing and apparently having fun as she reveals her pregnancy and heads to Planned Parenthood for what appears to be her second abortion attempt.

The video shows the girl exposing her somewhat swollen abdomen and laughing in the car, apparently on her way to Planned Parenthood to have an abortion. It continues with footage of her smiling as she actually undergoes the abortion, and a close-up of the ultrasound image as her baby is aborted.

According to previous TikTok posts, the girl had taken the Plan B “emergency contraceptive” pill in an attempt to terminate the pregnancy.

Unbelievable:

A new @tiktok_us video w/ 4M views shows girls cheerfully walking into Planned Parenthood & one killing her baby on camera.

It’s in violation of countless Community Guidelines against:

“Violent content”

“Depictions of deaths”

“Dismembered humans”

& others

RT! pic.twitter.com/8XioDRfxjQ

— Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) February 27, 2020

Live Action President Lila Rose tweeted the video, noting the post is “in violation of countless Community Guidelines against ‘violent content,’ ‘depictions of deaths,’ and ‘dismembered humans.’”

Rose referred to the fact that, last June, she announced Twitter had again banned both of her accounts and that of her organization from all ads.

When asked for the reason, Twitter responded the pro-life group could resume ads if it deleted any information about abortion procedures, Planned Parenthood investigations, and ultrasound images.

TikTok’s “community guidelines” say the video-sharing platform is “simply NOT the place to post, share, or promote any of the following, including”:

Harmful or dangerous content

Terrorist organizations and any other criminal organizations

Graphic, shocking, or violent content

Discrimination or hate speech

Nudity or sexual activity

Child safety infringement

Harassment or the personal identification of another user

Impersonation, spam, or other misleading content

Content that violates someone else’s copyrights, trademarks, or other intellectual property rights

“We work hard to promote a positive environment and an abuse-free experience for our users, and it’s important that you help in that by keeping interactions civil and treating others with respect,” TikTok states.

Actress Mindy Robinson tweeted the same TikTok video with the comment: “This girl is laughing and having fun about going through her second abortion.”

“THIS is what happens when you indoctrinate an entire generation into thinking the life of an unborn child holds the same decision value as ordering food through a drive thru window,” Robinson added.

