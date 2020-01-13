By

It is a sign of the times. Democrats in Virginia want to take away guns from police officers and the military. No this is not a joke—this is what the modern Democrat Party looks like. Just like the Politburo in Russia does not allow citizens to own guns—the Politburo in Richmond, Virginia demands. Good thing Washington and his troops did not have the Democrats controlling their weapons. If you loved the old Soviet Union, you will love Virginia.

Virginia democrats propose law blocking cops, active military from carrying guns

It seems as though every day brings us something new out of Virginia relating to their now Democrat-led legislators and gun laws.

What’s the latest?

State Delegate Dan Helmer filed a bill this past Wednesday that would allow the Attorney General, Mark Herring, the ability to determine which states’ concealed carry permits Virginia would continue to recognize, and potentially making it almost impossible for people to protect themselves if they do not live in Virginia.

Not that they plan to let Virginians protect themselves either.

It appears that this would include members of the military that are stationed at one of the many Virginia bases.

According to the Washington Examiner, Virginia’s current concealed carry reciprocity law recognizes every out-of-state concealed carry license. However, the new proposal from Helmer could limit the number of out-of-state concealed carry permits Virginia recognizes if Herring deems their carry permit requirements insufficient.

“This is certainly more restrictive than the current process, which recognizes everyone’s permit. He can start saying, well, for this reason, or that reason, I’m not going to recognize their permit now,” Virginia lawyer George Lyon of Arsenal Attorneys told the Washington Examiner.” There are provisions where people can be denied a permit. For example, if they’ve had a stalking conviction or if they’ve had a drug conviction or possibly multiple DUI convictions.”

Virginia, home of the headquarters for the National Rifle Association, saw the legislature flip from Republican to Democrat after the 2019 election.

The state’s concealed carry reciprocity law went through a temporary tweaking back in 2015, when the General Assembly found itself in a grudge match with Herring over firearms-related issues.

The Examiner said that Republicans initially refused to budge over passing two specific measures. The Attorney General ceased the concealed carry reciprocity agreements Virginia had with 25 states. Six of these states, which had recognized Virginia’s concealed carry permit on the condition that the Commonwealth recognize their concealed carry licenses, severed their agreements with Virginia as well.

Representatives from both sides of the aisle were able to reach a consensus on the measures, one associated with domestic violence and protective orders and the other related to state police being stationed at gun shows for background checks of private sellers.

Civil War: VA politicians vow sweeping gun laws while police, veterans, residents join exploding militia

Herring reinstated not only the original reciprocity agreements, but also created reciprocity pacts with every state that offers them. As a result of this deal, all out-of-state concealed carry permit holders could carry concealed in Virginia.

The summary of the bill says:

Out-of-state concealed handgun permits; reciprocity. Reinstates the prior law providing that the holder of an out-of-state concealed handgun permit who is at least 21 years of age is authorized to carry a concealed handgun in Virginia if the other state (i) has a 24-hour-a-day means of verification of the validity of the permits issued in that state and (ii) has requirements and qualifications that are adequate to prevent possession of a permit by persons who would be denied a permit in Virginia. Under current law, the holder of an out-of-state concealed handgun permit who is at least 21 years of age is authorized to carry a concealed handgun in Virginia if (a) the other state has a means of verification of the validity of the permits issued in that state, accessible 24 hours a day, if available; (b) the person carries a government-issued photo identification and displays it upon demand of a law-enforcement officer; and (c) the person has not previously had a Virginia concealed handgun permit revoked. The bill states that the Attorney General shall (1) determine whether states meet the requirements and qualifications of the bill, (2) maintain a registry of such states, and (3) make the registry available to law-enforcement officers for investigative purposes. The bill further requires the Attorney General to review the determinations of whether states meet the requirements and qualifications of the bill and update the registry accordingly every two years. The bill removes the requirement for the Superintendent of State Police to enter into agreements for reciprocal recognition with other states that require an agreement to be in place before the state will recognize a Virginia concealed handgun permit as valid in the state and provides that the Attorney General may enter into agreements for reciprocal recognition with any state qualifying for recognition. The bill also reinstates the recognition of certain Maryland concealed handgun permits and eliminates the requirement that the Superintendent of State Police enter into agreements for reciprocal recognition of concealed handgun permits or licenses with other states where agreements were in existence on December 1, 2015.

The entire bill can be read here.

Governor Ralph Northam and the Democrat led state legislators have made national headlines as they attempt to completely disassemble the 2nd Amendment.

First, it was full-blown gun confiscation, then it was a mandatory registration process. Then they started looking into shutting down outdoor ranges, then eliminating indoor ranges unless they were in buildings owned or leased by the Commonwealth of Virginia. Then they decided that gun-free zones were not enough. Apparently, they needed ammunition-free zones as well.

And, oh by the way, they also flirted with the idea of using the National Guard to enforce all of these potential gun law changes after the majority of Virginia sheriffs said that they would not enforce them. It led to a common-sense response from a state delegate.

The NRA created a website with a countdown representing the number of days until Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s “gun confiscation.”

At the time of this writing, the time left is just under 20 hours.

Of course, that’s not exactly accurate, but the impending doom the organization and other Virginians are feeling is obvious.

The legislative session for Virginia begins later this week, and the first hearing of the Senate Courts of Justice Committee is January 13th, where a vote is likely for Northam’s new gun laws. The NRA has been hosting town hall meetings, activating grassroots representatives, and is holding Lobby Day in Richmond on the 13th.

The group’s message is clear: Don’t try to take our guns.

Don’t violate our constitutional rights.

Don’t threaten the commonwealth with the National Guard and police officers to take our guns.

The pro-gun organization isn’t the only entity or person speaking out against these proposed laws.

Virginian Delegate Dave LaRock has sent a letter to Governor Northam asking him to deescalate the entire situation.

LaRock advocates that the proposed legislation and budget appropriations connected to gun confiscation, as well as the message to the public that the National Guard and local police will be the ones enforcing these laws, have the potential to:

“…place neighbor against neighbor in possibly violent confrontations.”

Earlier this week, LaRock received a letter from the wife of an active duty Virginia Guardsman, Michaela Claywell. Mrs. Claywell informed LaRock of “threats of severe violence” that had been posted on Facebook, which “appear to condone violence against Guard members and their families” if they attempt to take their guns.

These threats are obviously criminal and are being investigated according to Col. Gary Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent, but they also lend evidence to LaRock’s fear of turning “neighbor against neighbor.”

This all came about in the wake of Representative Donald McEachin publicly encouraging Governor Northam to activate the National Guard to enforce the gun confiscations they seek, after many members of the law enforcement community spoke out saying that they wouldn’t.

The only problem is, the National Guardsmen don’t want to, either.

And the threat of doing just that is “undermining the safety and peace-of-mind of families across Virginia,” according to LaRock.

Mrs. Claywell and several other wives signed the letter to LaRock, which was also sent along to the governor, some members of Congress and state legislators. In it, Mrs. Claywell expressed concern over Rep McEachin’s statements, as well as the lashing out Guardsmen and their families have endured in the time following.

In LaRock’s letter, he told Governor Northam:

“The safety of our citizens and the security of the Virginia National Guard members and Law Enforcement members and their families is of utmost importance.”

He also asked the governor to meet with Mrs. Claywell and the other concerned wives and family members regarding the legislation to “discuss the specific actions related to gun legislation which you intend to propose or support.”

Wiseley, LaRock has noticed “evidence of unwavering resolve being communicated to us through individual Virginians and through local governments that an overreach involving Constitutionally-protected Second Amendment rights will be resisted with strong determination.”In other words, the 91% of municipalities in the state who have declared themselves Sanctuaries for their 2nd amendment rights, as well as organizations like the NRA, and individuals such as Mrs. Claywell and her fellow Guard families, aren’t interested in hearing any more about your unconstitutional legislation proposals.

So, stop it.

LaRock continued in his letter to Northam: