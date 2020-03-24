Virus Forces San Diego Gov’t to Become Efficient: Use of Electronic Permitting Instead of In Person

Local governments are going broke in California—mostly due to CalPERS and the massive amounts of local tax dollars going to keep the doors open of this mismanaged agency. For years may of us asked our cities to go modern—this is 2020 not 1920. Yet, due to pressures from unions, manpower was used instead of computer power. Now that is changing.

“The City of San Diego Development Services Department on Monday will begin new safety processes to protect customers and employees from the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Sunday.

These measures include a new electronic permitting process for solar photovoltaic projects and plans to expand to electronic submissions for all projects soon, according to department spokesman Scott Robinson.

The department’s changes are in response to requests from Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer, Gov. Gavin Newsom, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and local health authorities.

How many more government regulations can be met with computer power? It saves money, needs fewer union employees, NO pensions and helps the environment. You would think Greta, Sleepy Joe and AOC would demand greater use of computers to manage the perfunctorily requirements of government.