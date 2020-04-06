Virus Models Proved Massively Wrong

By

HUGE! Official IHME Model for Coronavirus Used by CDC Just Cut Their Numbers by Half!… They’re Making It Up As they Go Along!

By Jim Hoft, Gateway Pundit, 4/6/20





This is quite stunning.

The government models used to predict the extent of the coronavirus pandemic are off by huge margins in the latest coronavirus tracking numbers.

The government predictions reported by the IHME Covid Tracking (https://covidtracking.com/data/ ) for Apr 5th were as follows:

– All beds needed: 179,267

– ICU beds needed: 33,176

– Invasive ventilators: 26,544

These numbers were posted on their website on Sunday.

Those were the predictions.

The actual numbers as recorded at The Covid Tracking Project:

– Actual hospitalizations: 22,158

– In ICU: 5,207

– On ventilator: 656

The actual numbers show:

Via Dr. Ned Nikolov.

– Overestimation of hospitalizations: 8 times

– Overestimation of of ICU beds needed: 6.4 times

– Overestimation of ventilators needed: 40.5 times

So overnight the IHME — the official group Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx have been promoting cut their numbers by more than half!

Here is what the IHME NOW HAS for April 5th:

– All beds needed: Was 179,267 … Now is 90,353

– ICU beds needed: Was 33,176 … Now is 17,589

– Invasive ventilators: Was 26,544 … Now is 14,951

They cut their projections by almost HALF!… And THEY’RE STILL TOO HIGH!

They’re making it up as they go along!

This is completely unacceptable.

At this time in history and with the technology in place it is absolutely shocking that this could happen!

Millions of Americans will lose their jobs due to these panic-driven lockdowns.

The first people to be fired should be the ones who drove this panic!