Visalia to Sale Excess Land—Also, Will Get Property Tax, Sales Tax and Occupancy Tax Revenues

Looks to me like the city council of Visalia is much smarter than the city council of Los Angeles. In L.A. they put up trees on government owned land—though the city has a massive amount of trees. In Visalia, also a haven for trees, the city is going to sell 17 prime acres it owns but does not use or need. Once sold the land will be put back on the property tax rolls, the businesses will pay sales tax and if a hotel is built, the city will get an occupancy tax as well. This is a great decision by Visalia. “The land is the same piece that has been hotly debated at the council chambers in years past with council member Greg Collins favoring a plan back in 2016 to plant trees on the land to enhance the “scenic corridor” and retain some ag uses. In 2016 by a 3 to 2 vote the council rejected a budget item to spend $105,000 to plant walnut trees on the 17 acres.Then council member Warren Gubler led the revolt against the expenditure arguing instead the city should sell most of the property to develop for new homes. “With a tight budget, the city’s general fund could really use the million dollars or so that could come from the sale (along with saving the $105,000 tree planting fee). Anyway we don’t need to be in the walnut business in this case.” The better news is that the property with hotels and businesses will create real jobs. Trees? A couple of people each yeat trimming them—at taxpayer expense. Jobs and tax revenues or trees and higher taxes for all. An easy decision. Urge your city to sell its excess property.

City weighs land sale for Hilton Hotel

Sierra2theSeam 4/15/19

http://sierra2thesea.net/central-valley/city-weighs-land-sale-for-hilton-hotel

The Visalia City Council is weighing offers to sell 17 acres the city owns on West 198 near Shirk Ave in closed session this week. Assistant City Manager Mario Cifuentes says multiple parties are interested.

City owned property in play

The property is vacant and carries a 8707 W Hillsdale address.The notice does not reveal any party making an offer. But in a site-plan review application submitted in February by applicant RAMM Hospitality of Bakersfield headed by Raj Verma, the applicant proposed to build a 4-story Hilton Garden Inn at this location.

The same party is building a Residence Inn at 205 Plaza Drive. The company website shows both hotels in Visalia as “future projects.” The company has 14 properties, mostly in California.

The land is the same piece that has been hotly debated at the council chambers in years past with council member Greg Collins favoring a plan back in 2016 to plant trees on the land to enhance the “scenic corridor” and retain some ag uses. In 2016 by a 3 to 2 vote the council rejected a budget item to spend $105,000 to plant walnut trees on the 17 acres.Then council member Warren Gubler led the revolt against the expenditure arguing instead the city should sell most of the property to develop for new homes.

“With a tight budget, the city’s general fund could really use the million dollars or so that could come from the sale (along with saving the $105,000 tree planting fee). Anyway we don’t need to be in the walnut business in this case.”

The majority on council today is likely of the same mind even though Collins will put up a battle.

The land does carry a 200ft setback from the highway to help maintain the green look as you enter Visalia on 198. But a looming four-story hotel will be a big change.