Vote Fraud in New Hampshire—5,000 ILLEGAL VOTES in 2016

While the Democrats and Establishment Republicans claim there is no vote fraud, prosecutions are going forward in Virginia and Indiana. The LA County Registrar has not been able to explain 82 absentee ballots going to one address, the California Secretary of State refuses to cross check the illegal aliens with DMV issued driving licenses and the voting rolls. Plus we have eleven counties with more than 100% of eligible voters registered to vote. My county, Ventura, happily is not one of them—only 99% on the rolls. “Since election days, Republicans have charged that a significant number of non-resident Democrats, principally from Massachusetts, flowed into New Hampshire to vote illegally, tilting close elections to their party. Mr. Jasper’s findings give credence, though not outright proof, to those allegations. The numbers read this way: 6,540 people voted using out-of-state licenses As of Aug. 30, 1014, about 15 percent had been issued N.H. driver’s licenses.” This is why Voter ID is needed. The Republican incumbent lost by 1,017 votes—probably from the Massachusetts Democrats that illegally voted! Indict the illegal voters and make an example of them.

More than 5,000 out-of-state voters may have tipped New Hampshire against Trump

By Rowan Scarborough, The Washington Times, 9/7/17

Over 6,000 individuals registered to vote in New Hampshire for Election Day Nov. 8 using out-of-state driver’s licenses — and since then the vast majority have neither obtained an in-state license nor registered a motor vehicle.

Speaker of the New Hampshire House Shawn Jasper, a Republican, issued the findings on Thursday based on inquiries he made to the Department of State, which oversees elections, and the Department of Safety.

Since election days, Republicans have charged that a significant number of non-resident Democrats, principally from Massachusetts, flowed into New Hampshire to vote illegally, tilting close elections to their party. Mr. Jasper’s findings give credence, though not outright proof, to those allegations.

The numbers read this way:

6,540 people voted using out-of-state licenses

As of Aug. 30, 1014, about 15 percent had been issued N.H. driver’s licenses.