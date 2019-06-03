Vote NO on Bailout of Failed LAUSD and Unions

By

This is an easy one. LAUSD signed a union agreement without the money to pay for it. The unions closed down education to extort the public—with let LAUSD go bankrupt or we won’t teach. These are not professional educators, they are unions workers—they do not work for the kids or the public.

Teachers in the nation’s second-largest school district will go on strike as soon as Jan. 10 if there’s no settlement of its long-running contract dispute, union leaders said Wednesday, Dec. 19. The announcement by United Teachers Los Angeles threatens the first strike against the Los Angeles Unified School District in nearly 30 years and follows about 20 months of negotiations. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) ORG XMIT: CADD303

Vote No on Measure EE Tax Increase

by Will Swaim, California Policy Center, 6/4/19

Los Angeles residents already pay among the highest taxes in the nation, but they head to the polls on Tuesday to vote on a proposal called Measure EE that would increase them by a half billion dollars more. Voters should declare that they are taxed enough already and vote no on this measure.



The proposed tax is 16 cents per 100 square feet of property, meaning owners of a 2,000 square foot home would see their annual taxes increase by $320, and the owners of a 6,000 square foot business would pay nearly $1,000 more. The tax, which landlords would pass on to their tenants in the form of increased rents, would only exacerbate the city’s housing affordability crisis.



City businesses would be hit hardest, with sizable ones on the hook for thousands of dollars of new tax costs each year. Some low-margin small businesses such as donut shops, dry-cleaners, and burger joints, which make up the fabric of L.A. and already contend with a bad business climate, would be forced to reduce staff hours or cut costs elsewhere to compensate. Others would pass along the costs in the form of higher consumer prices. The city’s cost of living would rise even further.



Measure EE’s estimated annual revenues of $500 million ostensibly would fund the city’s failing school district, LAUSD, where just 42 percent of students are proficient in language arts, and 32 percent in math. “The stakes for our kids, the stakes for our future, are extremely high,” says Measure EE hired gun Yusef Robb.



Yet indications suggest that much of the new tax bounty would actually cover LAUSD’s insolvent pension and healthcare funds. The district projects a $750 million reserve shortfall within a couple of years, as pension and healthcare obligations are set to account for half the district’s budget, risking a county takeover. Not to mention its tens of billions of dollars’ worth of unfunded liabilities. During the measure’s drafting process, a provision forbidding the tax from “funding long-term healthcare or pension liabilities” was struck from the text at the 11th hour.



“Our strike left us hungry for more,” claims Daniel Barnhart, vice president of the United Teachers of Los Angeles. “Measure EE sets us up for the next round of contract bargaining.” In other words, instead of just using Measure EE’s revenues to pay for past contract liabilities, teachers unions want to use them as a new budget baseline from which to negotiate. “I want to be back at the table, with our solidarity intact, and with almost half a billion dollars a year in new Measure EE funding to make demands on,” threatens Barnhart.



Measure EE would do nothing to cut the district’s administrative bloat. According to an independent analysis conducted in March, the district employs about 150 more administrators than the maximum allowed by state law. Nor will it usher in reforms to address LAUSD’s terrible student performance. Unions say the new revenue is needed to reduce class sizes, yet this is disingenuous given their simultaneous complaints about declining enrollment. Measure EE simply rewards union fiscal mismanagement and poor performance.



Throwing more money at LAUSD is not the way to fix it. There’s little to no correlation between school funding and educational performance. A better way for lawmakers to improve educational outcomes and district solvency is by embracing charter schools, which are privately run but publicly funded. Charter schools, which educate about one in five Los Angeles students, provide a better bang for the buck. They achieve better student outcomes with about 73 percent of the funding of their district counterparts.

About 50,000 kids languish on L.A. charter school wait lists. Yet four union-backed anti-charter school bills, which threaten charter schools in the city, are currently making their way through the state legislature. With additional funds from Measure EE’s associated union dues, teacher unions would get even more power to strangle this educational lifeline for L.A. students and their counterparts across the state.



L.A. residents should register their disapproval of the LAUSD failing status quo by voting down this tax hike to feed the teacher union’s worst impulses.

Will Swaim is the president of the California Policy Center