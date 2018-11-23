Voters in Paso Robles Protect Themselves From Out of Control Government

By

A few towns and voters in California understand the corrupt gamer government plays. The city council cries it needs more money for cops, streets and libraries. They get the tax increase and then the people find out the money was not spent as they were told—instead the money is being used to bail out the mismanaged and incompetent CalPERS. This agency has DOUBLED its mandated contributions—without regard to the ability of the cities or people to pay. Here are a couple of ideas to finance what is really needed. 1) stop creating traffic jams by spending money on bike lanes. 2) allow the workers to choose whether they want to belong to a union or not—stop mandating that. 3) stop subsidizing bus services that few want at a cost to all. 4)sell the bus service to private enterprise. 5) use government facilities for the homeless—you have the locations already. This is just a stat—you do not need more money, you need to use what you have better. That is why you get the job—staff or office holder.

Paso Robles votes against half-cent sales tax

By Karen Garcia , New Times, 11/18/18

Voters did not grant the city of Paso Robles with its Measure K sales tax in the Nov. 6 election, and now the city is going back to the drawing board to fill an infrastructure funding gap.

REPAIRS NEEDED Paso Robles voters rejected Measure K, a sales tax increase that would have gone towards fixing roads.

The measure would have generated approximately $4.75 million per year for six years to upgrade deteriorating streets and sidewalks.

Paso Robles Assistant City Manager Jim Cogan said that the majority of voters may have decided against the measure, but the city still needs to come up with a plan to pay for its infrastructure needs.

“You know all of the infrastructure improvements that we had in Measure K are still needed, so we do have to figure out how to do that; it just won’t be through a sales tax measure,” Cogan said.

The city hired a company to survey voters in the area regarding the community’s funding priorities for the potential revenue measure.

According to a July 17 staff report, the survey results showed voters prioritized spending in a number of areas: fixing streets and bridges, job creation, firefighting services, improving law enforcement, 911 response, and disaster preparedness. It also showed a lot of support for the tax measure.

But the results of the Nov. 6 election showed otherwise. Cogan said this was a tough election because Proposition 6 was on the same ballot for Paso Robles voters. Proposition 6 was a statewide ballot measure to repeal the gas tax increase that was passed by state legislators to fund road repair projects.

“I think some people thought, ‘Well, we’re going to vote down Proposition 6 and therefore there will be funding for road maintenance.’ We’re thrilled Proposition 6 was voted down and the city will get in the neighborhood of $800,000 a year,” he said.

Within six years, that $800,000 could be close to $5 million. If the community had voted for Measure K, it would have added $4.75 million to Paso’s infrastructure funding in the same time period.