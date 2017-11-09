By

I am shocked to find out, after more than 55 years in politics that elected officials have a sweet spot in their hearts for their donors—the bigger the donation, the larger the sweet spot. The good news is that thanks to the FEC and FPPC, we know who donates—then it is up to us to determine how they vote and see if this is due to ideology, the district or the needs of the donor. “The California Chamber of Commerce: The Chamber, which represents businesses interests across the state, is one of the largest sources of campaign dollars for both sides of the aisle. But financial support isn’t always the reason legislators vote with interest groups like the chamber. Moderate Democrats may align with them because of politics in their home districts. Among the Democrats most aligned with the chamber is business-friendly Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton), who has voted with the group over 50 percent of the time. In 2016, the chamber donated to Quirk-Silva’s Republican opponent.” In 2002 many Chamber organizations supported with donations Gray Davis over Bill Simon—look at what that got them. Today the Chamber is openly supporting Democrats, not to stop tax increases and job killing bills, but to “slow them down”. Winston Churchill must have known the California Chamber of Commerce, he said, “An appeaser is someone who feeds the crocodiles to his friends, hoping they eat him last.” The Chamber seems to be proud in its efforts to kill off jobs and families by their support of Democrats that oppose families and jobs.

Votes, Money, Politicians and Influence

By Matt Levin, CalMatters, 10/19/17

How often does your legislator vote with powerful interest groups in Sacramento?

With the help of our partners at Digital Democracy, we’ve created a unique dataset to help illustrate how the policymaking process works, looking at the relationships between legislators, lobbying groups, money and votes. We call it the “Alignment Score.” We basically calculate how often a state lawmaker votes like an interest group would want them to (here’s an FAQ for the methodology) .

We’ve combined those scores with campaign contribution records from the National Institute on Money in State Politics for the 2014 and 2016 election cycles. Together, the data allows us to explore questions like: Do legislators vote for the bills of groups that give them money? Answer: Yes, but not always.

Still, these scores provide an illuminating look at which lawmakers are most cozy with particular interest groups and which lawmakers buck the trend. When that’s combined with campaign finance data, an interesting story emerges about what happens when money and the power of interest groups is applied to politicians and the laws they write.

The data also point to many questions, such as why did a legislator vote against a big supporter? Or why did an interest group not give money to a key leader on their issue? We invite you to explore the data and share your questions with us.

We’ll be updating these scores as the legislative session progresses, so be sure to check back frequently. Here are some of the takeaways we’ve learned so far:

The California Teachers Association: Every state lawmaker knows the California Teachers Association (CTA) is a force to be reckoned with in Sacramento. Democratic Assemblymember Tony Thurmond of Richmond, who is running for the state’s top elected school post next year, has voted just three times against the CTA in three years in office. Over the same time period, Thurmond received $33,000 in campaign contributions from CTA, as much as any other legislator. While the CTA is generous with its financial support for Democrats, the data also raises a question about why they shunned one important legislator: Democratic Senator Ben Allen of Redondo Beach, chair of the Senate Education Committee. Still, Allen votes nearly 90 percent of the time with the group.

The California Chamber of Commerce: The Chamber, which represents businesses interests across the state, is one of the largest sources of campaign dollars for both sides of the aisle. But financial support isn’t always the reason legislators vote with interest groups like the chamber. Moderate Democrats may align with them because of politics in their home districts. Among the Democrats most aligned with the chamber is business-friendly Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton), who has voted with the group over 50 percent of the time. In 2016, the chamber donated to Quirk-Silva’s Republican opponent.

Sen. Steve Glazer (D-Orinda): Sen. Glazer is known in the Capitol as a moderate who often breaks with his party. The data proves the point. Out of all Senate Democrats voting on a similar number of bills, Glazer was the least likely to vote with public employees (18 percentage points lower than similar Democrats), teachers (18 points lower), or AFL-CIO related unions (23 points lower). Glazer, who has made outlawing public transit worker strikes a pillar of his campaigns, did not receive any campaign contributions from the three labor unions we examined.

Sen. Anthony Cannella (R-Ceres): Looking for a centrist on the Republican side? It’s Sen. Cannella, who made headlines this summer as the lone GOP supporter of a road repair bill that raised the state gas tax. But that was hardly the first time Cannella voted with Democrats. Cannella was closer to the average Democratic senator’s alignment score than to his Republican colleagues’ for six of the interest groups we tracked, including a major public employees union. Cannella voted only 50 percent of the time with the conservative Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association–his Republican colleagues on average voted more than 80 percent of the time with the group.

Democrats: Democrats tend to stick together in their voting more than Republicans, especially when it comes to interest groups advocating for social safety net supports. Forty-four of 82 Democratic legislators voted at least 95 percent of the time with the Western Center on Law and Poverty, which lobbies for expanding programs like food stamps and welfare. The special interest that caused the most disparate voting activity for Democrats–the California Association of District Attorneys.

Republicans: Republican alignment with the Sierra Club, which advocates for a variety of environmental causes, varied considerably between legislators. Moderates like Assemblymembers Catherine Baker of San Ramon and Brian Maienschein of San Diego voted with the Sierra Club more than 60 percent of the time, while two Republican members of the Senate cast less than 1 in 10 votes with the group.