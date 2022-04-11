By

You may not like who the French elect as President. Nor do you like the arrogance of the French people—but unlike the United States, voting is easy for everyone. Oh, due to Voter ID for everyone—no one has claimed this causes vote suppression, the results are honest and legitimate. “French voters in Sunday’s presidential election will use the same system that’s been used for generations: paper ballots that are cast in person and counted by hand. Despite periodic calls for more flexibility or modernization, France doesn’t do mail-in voting, early voting or use voting machines en masse like the United States. President Emmanuel Macron is the clear front-runner, though an unprecedented proportion of people say they are unsure who they will vote for or whether they will vote at all. Voters must be at least 18 years old. About 48.7 million French are registered on the electoral rolls of the place where they live. Voters make their choices in a booth, with the curtains closed, then place their ballot in an envelope that is then put into a transparent ballot box. They must show photo identification and sign a document.” Unlike California they count the ballots in one day—not a minimum of 30!

Voting in France is on Sunday: NO Mail-in Ballots, NO Dirty Voting Machines, Only Paper Ballots and EVERYONE Must Show a Voter ID

By Jim Hoft, Gateway Pundit, 4/9/22

Democrats could never make it in France.

They can’t cheat.

Voting in the French presidential election is Sunday. There are NO mail-in ballots. There are no dirty voting machines. Only paper ballots are used. And EVERYONE must show a voter ID.

Every democracy has voter ID laws — except the US where Democrats fight these laws. Why is that? Do they really think blacks so beneath them that they can’t get a free ID? Or are they cheating? And why are RINOs afraid to stand up to this simple way to prevent voter fraud.

The ballots are counted by hand and the winner is announced by the end of the day.

ABC News reported:

