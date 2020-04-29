Waldron: Let’s Get California Moving Again

By

California is dead in the water. The Supreme Leader, Guv Newsom, has taken away our right to assemble, free speech, right to go to church, trying to stop our Second Amendment rights—and considers surfers and beach goers enemies of the State—while releasing convicted bank robbers, rapists and murderers back to our street—he is more dedicated to stopping surfers than serial killers. Yet, continue to finance the killing of babies as he pretends he wants to save lives. “While health and safety will come first, the 80-member Task Force will work toward quickly re-opening California’s economy. To accomplish this, the Governor has tapped a broad and experienced group that covers all geographic, business and non-profit sectors. Prominent leaders in business, labor, healthcare, academia and philanthropy are included. The task force Chair is Tom Steyer and includes ex-officio members of former governors Wilson, Davis, Schwarzenegger and Brown, other government officials, and prominent business leaders such as Apple CEO Tim Cook and Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger. For the complete list, please visit: https://bit.ly/2xPyvEl” Nice touch—rich people, leading Democrats a GOP’er who hates the President and Republicans—this Task Force is co-chaired by Tom Steyer—who spent tens of millions of dollars to Impeach the President. Watch for the recommendations from the group—free market or bigger government and fewer Constitutional rights?

Let’s Get California Moving Again

Reviving California’s Economy

By Assemblymember Marie Waldron, Temecula Patch, 4/26/20

Governor Newsom recently created the California Task Force on Business and Jobs Recovery to get the economy growing again as quickly and safely as possible. As Assembly Minority Leader and a small business owner, I was honored to be selected as a member of this critical team.

The Coronavirus response has devastated California’s economy, including thousands of small businesses that employ millions. We slammed the brakes on the world’s fifth largest economy, and the most vulnerable have been hit the hardest.

While health and safety will come first, the 80-member Task Force will work toward quickly re-opening California’s economy. To accomplish this, the Governor has tapped a broad and experienced group that covers all geographic, business and non-profit sectors. Prominent leaders in business, labor, healthcare, academia and philanthropy are included. The task force Chair is Tom Steyer and includes ex-officio members of former governors Wilson, Davis, Schwarzenegger and Brown, other government officials, and prominent business leaders such as Apple CEO Tim Cook and Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger. For the complete list, please visit: https://bit.ly/2xPyvEl

The Task Force will develop solutions that reflect the diverse communities that make up California. The recovery must be inclusive so every community, including rural and underserved areas, shares fully in the benefits. Our process will be robust, and we’ll be seeking insightful and practical solutions. Recommendations for reopening will be based on the Governor’s six criteria, available here: https://bit.ly/2S1B5hu

We held our first meeting last Wednesday. We will divide into 10 sub committees, including small business, technology, work-force and financial, and I am currently reviewing potential committee assignments.

During times of crisis, public and private sectors have always come together to share risks, responsibilities and sacrifices. This crisis is no different. Millions of Californians are depending on us to come through. We need to start moving now!

Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, represents the 75th Assembly District in the California Legislature, which includes the communities of Bonsall, Escondido, Fallbrook, Hidden Meadows, Pala, Palomar Mountain, Pauma Valley, Rainbow, San Marcos, Temecula, Valley Center and Vista.