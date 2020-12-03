By

Who needs a Legislature as long as you have a Supreme Leader like Guv Nuisance running a one man show? This rich, privileged dilettante has decided, without any data he would provide to the public that California needs to be shut down. He claims that “cases” are going up. If he wasn’t scientifically ignorant he would know that the more testing the more “cases”. What he does not want you to know is that 40% of the cases are non-symptomatic people? “Today the governor announced a plan for regional shutdowns, which we learned of first from lobbyists and reporters. The legislative branch cannot keep being left out of the decision-making process.



Assemblywoman Waldron is properly outraged, as should every Californian. He has cost us millions of jobs, closed our schools and churches and HE decided who or what is essential. To him the church of WalMart is essential, your local Christian church is non-essential. And, he has made it clear the Legislature is not only not essential, they do not need to be told what is happening by the Governor. The can hear about his decisions via lobbyists, special interests and the media.

Waldron Statement on Lack of COVID Information Provided to Lawmakers

Assemblywoman Marie Waldron, 12/3/20

SACRAMENTO – Today, Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron issued the following statement regarding Gov. Gavin Newsom’s lack of information sharing and coordination with the Legislature about COVID-19 decisions:



“Parents, small business owners, public officials and all other Californians are routinely left in the dark about the decision-making process and afforded no opportunity for input ahead of time.



“We have great concerns about the strategic decisions being handed down and about being able to protect the health, safety and economic vitality of our constituents. We also are concerned about the lack of information made available and the lack of scientific data backing up the decisions, as we are asked daily by concerned constituents about what is going on with their jobs, their kids’ schools, their ability to move around their communities and every other facet of daily life. Californians deserve answers, not constantly changing rules and threats.”

Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, represents California’s 75th Assembly District, which includes the communities of Bonsall, Escondido, Fallbrook, Hidden Meadows, Rainbow, San Marcos, Temecula, Valley Center and Vista.