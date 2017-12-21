Walmart is planning a store without cashiers

Welcome Wal Mart shoppers to the new World. Wal Mart is piloting a program that will end the jobs for thousands of workers—all because unions are greedy and Democrats protect unions. For shoppers this means no lines to wait in, no gum chewing discussions between cashiers while you wait. Buy the product—and walk out. Your account will be debited. No muss, no fuss, no lines, no wait.

“Walmart’s NYC-based innovation center is experimenting with a cashier-less store concept called Project Kepler, which “aims to reimagine the in-store shopping experience with the help of technologies like computer vision,” Recode reports.

Project Kepler is in part aimed at creating a store that would feature no checkout lines or cashiers, but use computer vision to detect which products customers leave the store with and then charge their accounts accordingly.”

In the long run, minimum wage laws, government mandated benefits and working conditions could kill over 3,000,000 jobs—that is what unions and government are doing for workers.