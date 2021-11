Walters: California’s high unemployment rate may be too low

By

The same Governor that lied about COVID, abused children, forced elderly into death traps of COVID has now been caught fudging the books on the unemployment numbers. The same Governor has policies that caused 160,000 students in 2020 to abandon the failed government education system,. The same Governor allowed $31 billion in unemployment benefits to go to crooks—including folks on death row—while honest unemployed had to wait months to get their first unemployment check. “For one thing, it doesn’t count the half-million or so Californians who have left the labor force over the past 20 months. They are unemployed but aren’t counted as such. The Bureau of Labor Statistics actually calculates employment, unemployment and underemployment six different ways, and the number most commonly cited, known as U-3, is the simplest, just the percentage of the labor force currently not working. It assumes that those working even the most menial, even part-time, jobs — as little as one hour each week — are employed. The most nuanced calculation, called U-6, adjusts for underemployment by counting unemployed workers, part-time workers who want to work full time and some who are ambivalent about working. California’s current U-6 rate, calculated for the past year, is 14% and is the nation’s third highest behind Nevada’s 15.6% and Hawaii’s 14.8%. It tells us that too many California workers are not fully employed, but rather are getting by as best they can with parttime work. A deeper dive into data indicates that even the 14% U-6 rate understates California’s employment dilemma.” Government set the rules—to make itself look better. Just another scam by hack politicians. The public knows the published unemployment rate is a fiction.

California’s high unemployment rate may be too low

by Dan Walters, CalMatters, 11/14/21

In summary

California’s unemployment rate, 7.5%, is the nation’s highest, but may vastly understate Californians’ true economic distress.

Each month, federal and state officials release employment data for the preceding month, basically telling us how many Californians are employed and how many aren’t.

The latest such release revealed that in September, just over 19 million Californians were in the labor force, 17.6 million were employed and 1.4 million were jobless for an unemployment rate of 7.5%.

It was not a pretty picture, despite efforts by Gov. Gavin Newsom to put a positive spin on the numbers. California’s unemployment rate was tied for the highest in the nation, about 50% higher than the national rate and nearly four times as high as Nebraska’s lowest-in-the-nation 2%.

California lost more than two million jobs during the recession spawned by COVID-19 shutdown orders and remains a laggard among the states in returning to pre-pandemic levels of employment.

While a 7.5% unemployment rate is dismal, it may also understate the true nature of the job situation in California.

How so?

For one thing, it doesn’t count the half-million or so Californians who have left the labor force over the past 20 months. They are unemployed but aren’t counted as such.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics actually calculates employment, unemployment and underemployment six different ways, and the number most commonly cited, known as U-3, is the simplest, just the percentage of the labor force currently not working. It assumes that those working even the most menial, even part-time, jobs — as little as one hour each week — are employed.

The most nuanced calculation, called U-6, adjusts for underemployment by counting unemployed workers, part-time workers who want to work full time and some who are ambivalent about working.

California’s current U-6 rate, calculated for the past year, is 14% and is the nation’s third highest behind Nevada’s 15.6% and Hawaii’s 14.8%. It tells us that too many California workers are not fully employed, but rather are getting by as best they can with parttime work.

A deeper dive into data indicates that even the 14% U-6 rate understates California’s employment dilemma.

The Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity, a think tank devoted to employment issues, has invented a new way of looking at employment — essentially counting those trapped in below-poverty jobs as unemployed.

LISEP chairman Gene Ludwig, comptroller of the currency under President Bill Clinton, says, “Policy leaders, by these headlines and statistics, have been deluded into thinking things are better off than they are.”

Ludwig’s methodology counts those unemployed, working part-time involuntarily and/or earning less than $20,000 a year as “functionally unemployed.” When applied to California, the formula determines its “True Rate of Unemployment” to be 25.7% of the workforce.