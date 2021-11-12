Walters: Newsom is upbeat, but Californians are worried

By

Gavin Newsom needs to be drug tested. He appears to have taken drugs, happy pills or smoke too much weed. Firms are fleeing the State. We have the most tyrannical COVID mandates in the nation—and we have double the cases of Florida, which has NO mandates. On Monday children are not going to school to protest the child abuse of government and 100,000 Kaiser Employees are striking. At the same time, due to Sacramento regulations and laws our ports are in crisis and Christmas will be like a Christmas in Moscow in 1970—empty shelves, limited supplies and high prices. ““The future is still invented here,” he told California Forward’s annual economic summit. “I hope we can stop beating ourselves up, he added. “We need to focus on what’s right.” Simultaneously, the Public Policy Institute of California was releasing a new survey of Californians’ attitudes about the state’s — and their own — economic well-being that was anything but upbeat. One finding: “Fewer than half expect good economic times in the next 12 months. Majorities across income groups are pessimistic about the economy.” Another: “Most Californians say the availability of well-paying jobs is a problem in their part of the state, and 22% consider it a big problem.” Gavin disappeared for 12 days—blaming his kids desire to go trick or treating with their DAD. Does he really think we are as dumb as he wants—though we were dumb enough to defeat the Recall. Was he with a mistress, was he hospitalized with bad results from the jab, was he on a drug or alcohol bender? We have a right to know.

Newsom is upbeat, but Californians are worried

by Dan Walters, CalMatters, 11/10/21

In summary

Gov. Gavin Newsom describes California’s economy as surging and “dominant” but a new poll indicates that most Californians don’t agree.

The juxtaposition of two California events Tuesday could not have been more ironic.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose paucity of public appearances this month had been puzzling — and the subject of much social media speculation — emerged in Monterey, where he delivered a very upbeat, even bragging, appraisal of the state’s economy.

Newsom ticked off data points he said prove that “the California dream is still alive and well” and the state “continues to dominate in every category.”

“The future is still invented here,” he told California Forward’s annual economic summit. “I hope we can stop beating ourselves up, he added. “We need to focus on what’s right.”

Simultaneously, the Public Policy Institute of California was releasing a new survey of Californians’ attitudes about the state’s — and their own — economic well-being that was anything but upbeat.

One finding: “Fewer than half expect good economic times in the next 12 months. Majorities across income groups are pessimistic about the economy.”

Another: “Most Californians say the availability of well-paying jobs is a problem in their part of the state, and 22% consider it a big problem.”

“Overwhelming majorities across age, education, gender, and racial/ethnic groups view this as a problem,” PPIC said. “Notably, 26% of Californians say they have seriously considered moving from their part of the state because of the lack of well-paying jobs. Among those who have considered moving, most would leave the state rather than go somewhere else in California.”

Overwhelmingly, survey respondents believe that the state’s yawning gap between haves and have-nots is getting wider. “Majorities across partisan groups and regions say that children growing up in California today will be worse off than their parents,” PPIC reported.

Another revelation: “Twenty-five percent of Californians and 36% of lower-income residents worry every day or almost every day about housing costs. Lower-income residents also worry more than those at higher income levels about paying their bills, the amount of debt they have, and saving enough for retirement.”

So is the surging and dominant economy that Newsom pictures the reality, or is PPIC’s poll a more accurate snapshot of a society with deep-seated and perhaps even intractable socioeconomic inequities?

In a sense, it’s both. The positive data points that Newsom ticked off so eagerly are not, unto themselves, inaccurate, but their beneficiaries primarily are those already in the state’s overclass. Its members escaped most of the negative effects of the pandemic-induced recession and have benefited greatly from steep increases in the stock market and other assets, such as real estate.