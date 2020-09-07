Walters: Next Crisis? Fire Insurance

By

We have an education crisis. A public safety crisis. A pension crisis. We have a job crisis. We have a massive energy crisis, along with a government created water crisis. The renters and landlords have an eviction crisis. Add to that hundreds of thousands, if not millions that are about to face an insurance crisis. In fact, all of us will face that crisis. Under the Democrats we have an economic disaster of Depression proportions facing us. “Insurers have sustained massive losses, tens of billions of dollars, from wildfires in recent years and are increasingly reluctant to continue coverage in fire-prone communities, even threatening to quit the market if they cannot increase premiums enough to cover projected future liabilities. Often, homeowners can only buy coverage through the state’s FAIR plan, which is bare-bones and expensive. The ultimate solution would be to stop building and rebuilding homes in the “wildland-urban interface” — essentially the outer suburbs of major metropolitan areas – where the risk of catastrophic losses is highest. However, for the foreseeable future, much of California’s population will continue to live in those communities, such as Sonoma and Napa counties, the Sierra foothills and the mountain ranges ringing Los Angeles. If I were a betting person, the Democrats will used the fire insurance crisis as the reason to stop building—except in the cities. For that Newsom and his buddies want Clovis and Garberville to look like Manhattan. That will cause even more people to flee California. We will be known as “The Crisis State”.

Legislature ignores fire insurance crisis

by Dan Walters, CalMatters, 9/7/20

As wildfires raged, the California Legislature’s 2020 session ended with no action on the crisis of insurance coverage in fire-prone areas.

As wildfires of record magnitude swept through Northern California last week, destroying thousands of homes and other structures, the Legislature closed its 2020 session without doing something about the fire insurance crisis that afflicts fire-prone areas.

It ranks near the top of a long list of legislative failures this year, right up there with housing shortages and police reforms.

Insurers have sustained massive losses, tens of billions of dollars, from wildfires in recent years and are increasingly reluctant to continue coverage in fire-prone communities, even threatening to quit the market if they cannot increase premiums enough to cover projected future liabilities. Often, homeowners can only buy coverage through the state’s FAIR plan, which is bare-bones and expensive.

The ultimate solution would be to stop building and rebuilding homes in the “wildland-urban interface” — essentially the outer suburbs of major metropolitan areas – where the risk of catastrophic losses is highest. However, for the foreseeable future, much of California’s population will continue to live in those communities, such as Sonoma and Napa counties, the Sierra foothills and the mountain ranges ringing Los Angeles.