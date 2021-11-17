Walters: Paying so much to earn so little

By

What is a college degree worth? Get a degree in women’s studies, ethnic studies or gendered studies and you have two avenues. You can teach the same drivel—or you can become a professional radical, creating rallies, riots and intimidation scheme on campuses and in the community. Otherwise the diploma is worthless—just like so many other majors. “The Wall Street Journal revealed that the University of Southern California used a for-profit company to recruit students for its on-line master’s degree program in social work. “The nonprofit school used its status-symbol image to attract students across the country, including low-income minority students it targeted for recruitment, often with aggressive tactics,” the Journal reported. “Most students piled on debt to afford the tuition, which last year reached $115,000 for the two-year degree.” The Journal continued, “Recent USC social-work graduates who took out federal loans borrowed a median $112,000. Half of them were earning $52,000 or less annually two years later (and) compared with other master’s-degree programs at top-tier U.S. universities, the USC social-work degree had one of the worst combinations of debt and earnings.” What Walters does not mention is that in the future we will not have police or law enforcement—we will have social workers. Then can get earn the big bucks. Of course since they are not armed, they will spend a lot of time in hospitals or in the cemetery—crooks do no care who they harm, especially those not smart enough to know they are going to be targets, without a weapon to protect themselves.

Paying so much to earn so little

by Dan Walters, CalMatters, 11/17/21

In summary

Why do California students take on immense debts for college educations that result in jobs that pay so little? Call it “diploma creep.”

At the dawn of the 20th century, an eighth-grade education was considered the norm in the United States. Fewer than 7% of public school students even earned high school diplomas in 1900 and tiny numbers went on to college.

By the late 20th century, however, anyone who lacked a high school diploma was deemed a failure and college degrees were entry level requirements for white collar jobs. School systems routinely minimized or eliminated vocational education in favor of requiring college prep curriculums for all students.

As bachelor degrees became commonplace, students increasingly sought to juice up their resumes with graduate degrees. Colleges responded accordingly and — one could argue — irresponsibly, hiking the costs of master’s degree programs and encouraging students to take on immense debt.

The absurdity of diploma creep is captured in recent newspaper articles about what’s happening in California.

The Wall Street Journal revealed that the University of Southern California used a for-profit company to recruit students for its on-line master’s degree program in social work.

“The nonprofit school used its status-symbol image to attract students across the country, including low-income minority students it targeted for recruitment, often with aggressive tactics,” the Journal reported. “Most students piled on debt to afford the tuition, which last year reached $115,000 for the two-year degree.”

The Journal continued, “Recent USC social-work graduates who took out federal loans borrowed a median $112,000. Half of them were earning $52,000 or less annually two years later (and) compared with other master’s-degree programs at top-tier U.S. universities, the USC social-work degree had one of the worst combinations of debt and earnings.”

The former dean of USC’s social work school, Marilyn Flynn, has been indicted for providing a full scholarship and teaching job in 2017 and 2018 to the son of a county supervisor, Mark Ridley-Thomas, in exchange for his help in steering county contracts to the university. Now a city councilman, Ridley-Thomas also faces charges in the scandal.

After the indictments were announced, the Los Angeles Times revealed that Flynn had also offered a full scholarship, worth $95,000, to Los Angeles Congresswoman Karen Bass for a master’s degree in social work. Bass, who is now running for mayor of Los Angeles, accepted the offer.

So USC was handing out social work master’s degrees like candy to local politicians while charging students $115,000 to obtain them, piling on debt for jobs that paid, at best, lower middle class salaries.

The syndrome is not confined to USC. The San Jose Mercury-News used data from the federal government’s College Scoreboard to point out the absurdity of spending so much to obtain jobs that pay so little.