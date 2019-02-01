Walters: Two ballot measures will test crime attitudes

By

The 2020 elections will decide if California will be safe for families—or safer for criminals. Two ballot measures could make it easier for criminals to stay on the street, by keeping punishment low. Another measure, if it fails, would allow criminals to be treated like an illegal alien—catch and release, to disappear into the shadows. Will the voters vote for safety or political correctness? If political correctness, when they become a crime victim should they be helped or will they want help? After all, they voted for a lax justice system.

Two ballot measures will test crime attitudes

By Dan Walters , CalMatters, 1/27/19

Over the last few decades, Californians have seen crime spike upwards to crisis levels and then decline just as sharply.

Their attitudes about crime have been just as volatile, translating into ever-changing waves of policy.

When crime rates were rising in the 1970s and 1980s, it became the state’s No. 1 political issue. Republicans used it to win elections and Democrats responded with a slew of anti-crime bills, many of them signed by Jerry Brown during his first governorship, that created new crimes and increased penalties for old offenses.

The crime issue’s potency continued well into the 1990s, symbolized by voter approval of a “three strikes and you’re out” law aimed at repeat felons. Prison populations exploded, eventually increasing eight-fold.

However, rates of violent crime peaked in the early 1990s and began a long descent – why is still being debated – and simultaneously, the state’s political orientation shifted leftward. In this decade a new generation of liberal legislators and an old governor – Jerry Brown – have been dismantling the tough penal policies of the earlier era, arguing that they disproportionately targeted the poor and the non-white and failed to rehabilitate offenders.

Federal court orders to decrease prison overcrowding provided another rationale for legislative measures and ballot measures, including one that Brown personally sponsored in 2016, that have completely transformed criminal justice policy.

Many law enforcement officials see what’s happened as going too far, putting too many offenders back on the street to commit new crimes. And voters will be asked to once again reverse course with two 2020 ballot measures.

One would indirectly revise Brown’s 2016 measure, which he said would keep violent offenders behind bars while giving non-violent felons a pathway to an earlier release.

The initiative, dubbed the “Reducing Crime and Keeping California Safe Act of 2020,” was originally intended for the 2018 ballot, but its signatures were not validated in time to make it. Sponsors – law enforcement and local government officials, primarily – say Brown’s measure allows many violent offenders to be labeled as non-violent, so the new proposal would expand the list of offenses deemed to be violent.

Brown is implacably opposed, calling it a “flawed initiative (that would) endanger public safety by restricting parole and undermining inmate rehabilitation.”

He’s filed suit to block the proposal, arguing that since his measure is lodged in the state constitution, it would take a constitutional amendment to change it. But he filed the suit as governor, not a private citizen, so successor Gavin Newsom must decide whether to continue it.

Brown has about $15 million remaining in his campaign treasury, and could spend it to oppose the measure if it survives his legal challenge.

The last major criminal justice measure Brown signed would eliminate cash bail for those accused of crimes, on the premise that it discriminates against the poor. Under the new measure, defendants would be considered for bail based on flight risk.