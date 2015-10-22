Want Failure? Fresno Unified Schools are the “Best” at Being the Worst in California.

By

The “graduates” of the local school district are mostly not qualified to go to college, unless they take remedial English and math classes first. Being a Fresno graduate has as much meaning, sadly, as qualifying as a burgher flipper—you still have to be trained. The so-called professional educrats are blaming Common Core! Maybe they need to get rid of that dumbed down system. “The Fresno Bee reports that the program tested the 11th-graders in English and math this year and found 98% of the students would need remedial courses in college if they wanted to pass their college courses. When CSU last conducted a similar study in 2011, Fresno trailed the results averaged around the state; 23% of the state’s students were ready for college in English, but only 11% of Fresno students were ready. In addition, 15% of the state’s students were math-ready in 2011, and 4% of Fresno students matched that level.: In fact government education in California is a total failure—only 23% of government school graduates in the State are ready for college level English and only 15% ready for college level math? When will the parents revolt? This is a world class disaster.

by William Bigelow, Breitbart CA, 10/20/15

The Early Assessment Program, supervised by the state Department of Education and California State University, estimates that a paltry 2% of Fresno Unified 11th-graders would succeed in college-level courses.

The Fresno Bee reports that the program tested the 11th-graders in English and math this year and found 98% of the students would need remedial courses in college if they wanted to pass their college courses.

Fresno Unified officials protest that the newly-implemented Common Core Standards affected the results; FUSD spokesman Miguel Arias said the EAP results are only one criterion of many that should be utilized to measure students’ capabilities, arguing, “This is considered a baseline year for everybody.”

When CSU last conducted a similar study in 2011, Fresno trailed the results averaged around the state; 23% of the state’s students were ready for college in English, but only 11% of Fresno students were ready. In addition, 15% of the state’s students were math-ready in 2011, and 4% of Fresno students matched that level.

Over 60% of freshmen at Fresno State wind up in remedial classes.

The 2011 results showed scores within Fresno-area districts, none of them good:

Clovis Unified: 33% English-ready; 23% math-ready;

Central Unified: 12% English-ready; 2% math-ready;

Sanger Unified: 18% English ready; 7% math-ready.