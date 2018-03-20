Want to be Sexually Harassed? Go to Hollywood or Use an LA Government Bus or Train

By

If a woman goes on a Tokyo subway, they know they will be groped—it is in the culture and tradition of the country. In Hollywood, an actress—or actor—knows they will be sexual harassed if they want a job. Now, if you are not in Tokyo or in entertainment, just a regular person, but want to be groped and harassed? Go on an L.A. Metro bus or train. “The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority conducts customer surveys once a year and has included a question about sexual harassment since 2014. In that time, reports of sexual harassment have continually dropped, until now. The new survey shows 17 percent of riders have experienced some form of sexual harassment on Metro. That’s up two percent from last year, but down from 2014 when 22 percent of passengers reported harassment.” The good news for those that like to be groped, the number of passengers abused is going up! Another reason to stop funding the money losing government transportation systems—to end sexual harassment.

More #MeToo on LA’s buses and trains as harassment reports increase

Meghan McCarty Carino, KPCC, 3/20/18

As awareness of sexual harassment explodes with the #MeToo movement, the Los Angeles County transit agency has seen a slight uptick in reports of behavior like catcalling and indecent exposure.

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority conducts customer surveys once a year and has included a question about sexual harassment since 2014.

In that time, reports of sexual harassment have continually dropped, until now. The new survey shows 17 percent of riders have experienced some form of sexual harassment on Metro.

That’s up two percent from last year, but down from 2014 when 22 percent of passengers reported harassment.

Reports of non-physical harassment on the full system ticked up by one percent, as did reports of indecent exposure.

Excerpt from Metro’s Fall 2017 Customer Survey.

LA MTA

Metro has tried to combat harassment and other crimes on transit. It launched an app for reporting bad behavior and has nearly doubled the presence of law enforcement on transit since last July.

A KPCC analysis of Metro data found crime dropped three percent during the six months after the policing ramp up compared to the same period the previous year.