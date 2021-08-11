By

Junk science is stopping fathers watching their child being born. Political hacks using junk science stop a wife from being with a husband who has suffered a stroke. Children can not have the comfort of their parents during a hospital stay. Why? Because the father wife, parents do not want to take an experimental drug that has the risks hidden from them. “This policy includes partners or support persons for laboring patients. Please plan accordingly if you’re expecting a baby.

Review our updated hospital visitor policy for more information While this is Sutter Hospital in the Sacramento area, this policy apparently is statewide. Now even the hospitals have become political operations instead of health care facilities.

Want to join the wife in labor at the hospital? Take the jab first

Press California, 8/9/21

Hat tip to an anon Press California reader who forwarded this email from Sutter Health.

Updated Visitor Policy

As of Wednesday, August 11, a health order from the state of California requires hospital visitors to provide proof they’re fully vaccinated or had a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours in order to enter our hospitals to visit/accompany a patient.

Review our updated hospital visitor policy for more information

Healthcare Personnel Vaccination

At Sutter, our first priority remains doing our best to protect the health of our patients, providers and employees. Which is why last Wednesday, we announced that by the end of September, all personnel in our facilities are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 (with limited legal exceptions). Late last week, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) also announced a statewide health order that requires all healthcare personnel to be vaccinated by September 30.

COVID-19 Vaccines

Vaccination against COVID-19 is still the most effective way to prevent serious illness and death from the virus, especially while the highly contagious delta variant continues to spread rapidly in our communities.

You may have seen recent news coverage about fully vaccinated people becoming infected with COVID-19. While rare, these cases are not unexpected with any vaccine, and it’s important to know that according to recent CDC data, 99.99% of those breakthrough cases did not result in hospitalization or death. Anyone over age 12 can get vaccinated.

Make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.