It is CHEAP to make pornos in Los Angeles, “Effective immediately, adult film makers will have to fork over $1,671 for a two-year permit and $982 for renewals thereafter, plus $65 per visit from county health inspectors.” Even better this is a massive moneymaking opportunity for the porn producers! Cheap to produce and lots of opportunities to make money—videos, DVD’s, movie housing, late night cable—and condom observers. Condom observers? “The courts ultimately held that requiring adult actors to don condoms during filming was not a violation of free speech. “ Good news—condoms are not free speech—who knew? So, if I want to make a mint, I cut a deal with the porno producers. I will provide folks to watch the filming, to assure that condoms are used. The “Watchers” pay $100 a piece, per hour, to do the certification. I get a cut, the producers get a cut—and perverts get to watch a pron being filmed! If successful enough, I could go the IPO route!

Want to Make a Porno in L.A.? Here’s How Much It Will Cost You.

California City News, 08/27/2017

It’s time to put away that saxophone because shooting porn has just gotten a whole lot more expensive in L.A. County.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved a lynchpin of L.A.’s porn condom law, which was passed by voters in 2012. Effective immediately, adult film makers will have to fork over $1,671 for a two-year permit and $982 for renewals thereafter, plus $65 per visit from county health inspectors.

The fees will cover the cost of inspections to ensure proper signage is posted and that actors are wearing condoms during shoots in case of a complaint. (What a job!) Employees are also required to complete approved training programs on blood-borne pathogens.

It took this long because of a series of court challenges launched by the pornographic film industry and its surrogates. The courts ultimately held that requiring adult actors to don condoms during filming was not a violation of free speech.

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation, which spearheaded the 2012 measure, congratulated supervisors on getting the permitting and fee system in place. Opponents of Measure B, including the Free Speech Coalition, were less than thrilled, calling the new costs a “terrible” burden on the industry.

