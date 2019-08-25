By

Did anyone believe that a person who got to be her mentor by sleeping with him, as a mistress, would have any idea as to economic issues and problems? Kamela Harris lied about being bused for the reason of ending segregation. She lied about the death penalty, throwing massive numbers of people of color in prison for drugs and even used the interview of a candidate for Secretary of Defense as an opportunity to discuss gender and sex issues instead of military deployment. Now she has a tax plan. I wonder how much she paid the high school student to write it. Harris has exposed herself—as an economic illiterate. California should be proud of having her represent us in the U.S. Senate—a bigot, a hater and an illiterate.

WaPo: Kamala Harris’s Tax Cut Promise ‘Simply Not Credible’

About half of U.S. households would see higher taxes under Harris’s ‘tax cut’

Alex Griswold, Washington Free Beacon, 8/20/19

The Washington Post fact-checker gave Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris Three Pinocchios Tuesday for dubiously claiming that her tax proposal would pay for itself.

In a recent TV ad called “Me, Maya, and Mom,” the California senator promised to address the concerns of mothers like herself and her own mother. She promised to provide Americans with “the biggest middle-class tax cut in a generation. Another $500 in your pocket every month, paid for by repealing Donald Trump’s tax breaks for the top 1% and the richest corporations in America.”

Harris was referring to the Livable Incomes for Families Today Act, a bill she introduced in 2018. The Tax Policy Center noted at the time that her plan would “no doubt, be expensive,” but that Harris “suggests paying for it with a fee on some financial institutions and by repealing the parts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act…”

But the Post found that Harris’s claim that repealing the Trump tax break for just the top 1 percent and corporate tax breaks would pay for her plan simply didn’t add up. “Using the Joint Tax Committee score for the tax bill for 2020, we find that the business tax cut reduces revenue by $114 billion, the estate tax cut amounted to $9 billion and the share going to the top 1 percent is about $50 billion. That adds up to almost $175 billion, leaving Harris about $100 billion short,” it reported.

Moreover, it notes that despite Harris’s claim that she would increases taxes on the “top 1%,” her actual bill would raise taxes on those making more than $100,000. That means that under Harris’ “tax cut,” one half of the households would get a tax cut but “the other half would face an increase.”

But even taxing half of U.S. households instead of the promised richest 1 percent, the Post found Harris’s plan was still short by $40 billion. The final revenue-raiser in the bill is a fee on any bank worth $50 billion, but there are only 40 or so banks in the country. It’s highly unlikely, the Post notes, that Harris could tax each one at a billion dollars each– many of those banks don’t even make that much in a year.

The Post ruled that Harris’s ad “pitches [her plan] in a misleading way” by disguising the full extent of who would pay for the bill, and by promising to fill the revenue gaps with a fee “that was simply not credible.”

“Harris would have done better not to suggest that she had a way to pay for a generous $500-a-month program,” the paper ruled. “But since she did, she earns Three Pinocchios.”