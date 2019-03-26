WARNING…Beware of a Pro-Biz Revolt in California… It Starts with a Laffer/April 15 in Sacto

By

Others talk about enlisting small business in the fight for good government. Some claim they support small business—and then vote for cap and trade tax increases and job losses. At some time we need action. Thanks to Jack Frost and Lew Uhler, a major event in California will be held on April 15—in Sacramento. Former Californian—now a tax refugee in Tennessee, Dr. Art Laffer will headline a program needed for all in business. As I like to say, “Information without action is wasteful, action without information is fanaticism”. We need information and action. That is what the April 15 event with Dr. Art Laffer is all about—a call to arms, with needed information and an agenda of actions. Hope you will be able to attend! To attend visit www.Eventbrite.com and enter “Rescue California.”

WARNING…Beware of a Pro-Biz Revolt in California… It Starts with a Laffer

March 27, 2019 By Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views



Why are small businesses leaving California in record numbers despite the strongest economy in California in my lifetime, the lowest unemployment since records have been kept, and the best weather in the country?

The answer is simple. Small business owners are no longer able to survive the continuing barrage of taxes, fees, regulations and bureaucracy, shortage of experienced workers, unaffordable housing, unbearable traffic, deteriorating roads, high gasoline prices, and rampant

They are moving to business-friendly states like Nevada and Texas because they want what is best for their business and employees.

Sadly, many small business owners are not able to move because they own property, are taking care of their aging parents and children, or are not yet ready to give up on California. In growing number they’re willing to fight rather than move.

In fact, more than two hundred small business owners recently showed up at a labor committee hearing at the State Capitol opposing new rules that could affect over two million self-employed workers in California…and this is just the beginning.

Jack Frost, President of Pro-Small Biz CA a “Special Project” sponsored by Lew Uhler and the National Tax Limitation Committee, says he and an army of small business owners and their employees are in the early stages of organizing a statewide coalition to show up at the Capitol and in district offices across California to let politicians know that they’ve had enough!

Pro Small Biz CA is a non-partisan, not a Democrat or Republican movement.

Pro Small Biz CA follows a simple litmus test. Is a specific policy good or bad for small business

Jack explained the process is all about education, engagement, and influence. It’s about owners and their employees understanding the “Intersection of Business and Politics” and how it impacts their financial future and teaching them how to identify if their representatives are voting in their best interest and showing them how to engage through email, text, phone, and showing up at committee meetings. Engagement sends a message to politicians that their constituents are paying attention and will hold them accountable to vote in their best interest.

According to Frost, “We have their fingerprints”…it’s their voting record. The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association (HJTA) provide annual report cards to easily identify state and federal elected officials who consistently vote for and against the interest of small business. Nearly half of all the small businesses in California are owned by a combination of Hispanics, Blacks, Asians, and families from India and when they learn how their representatives are voting they will not be happy and neither will their representatives when the voices of their constituents get louder and louder!

The Pro Small Biz CA effort is ramping up with a real Laffer. Art Laffer, Ronald Reagan’s top economic advisor is the keynote speaker on Tax Day, April 15th at the Hyatt Regency in Sacramento. The event also includes two panel discussions about the “Assault on Prop-13 and the “Split-Roll” Property Tax Initiative and “Affordable Housing and the Future of the Middle Class in California”. To attend visit www.Eventbrite.com and enter “Rescue California.”