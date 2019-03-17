By

Her Texas Bar Association application lists Elizabeth Warren as a “Native American”. She lied to the Taxes bar. Why hasn’t she been disbarred? She got jobs in Texas and Massachusetts, claiming to be a Native American—why hasn’t she been disbarred in Massachusetts. Now this arrogant liar is upset that parents bribed officials to get their children in Harvard, Yale, USC and UCLA. “Warren appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe to discuss the widespread college admissions scam where 50 people, including Hollywood stars and major industry CEOs, were indicted for paying to get their children into top U.S. universities with fraudulent SAT scores, fabricated athletic profiles, and more. “So, as a parent, how much sympathy would you have for these parents who are embroiled in this alleged cheating scandal?” co-Host Mika Brezinkski asked the Democratic senator. “Zero,” she replied. It is like Bernie Madoff complaining theta government steals—taking away money he could steal. Hypocrite is way too easy a word to use. This being a family newsletter I can not use the language she serves. But, remember, NO Democrat has denounced her for lying and cheating her way into the Bar and professor positions.

Warren: I Have ‘Zero’ Sympathy for College Cheaters

Leah Barkoukis , Townhall, 3/14/19

|

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said she has “zero” sympathy for those who lie or cheat their way into college.

Warren appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe to discuss the widespread college admissions scam where 50 people, including Hollywood stars and major industry CEOs, were indicted for paying to get their children into top U.S. universities with fraudulent SAT scores, fabricated athletic profiles, and more.

“So, as a parent, how much sympathy would you have for these parents who are embroiled in this alleged cheating scandal?” co-Host Mika Brezinkski asked the Democratic senator.

“Zero,” she replied.

Last month Warren apologized for identifying herself as a Native American for nearly 20 years. Her apology to the Washington Post came after the paper obtained her 1986 registration card for the State Bar of Texas that showed she wrote her race as “American Indian.”

“I can’t go back,” Warren told WaPo. “But I am sorry for furthering confusion on tribal sovereignty and tribal citizenship and harm that resulted.”

These developments came after Warren released the results of a DNA test in which she attempted to prove her ancestry claims, but the video announcement showing she may be between 1/64th to 1/1,024th Native American, backfired .

According to an “exhaustive review” by the Boston Globe, Warren’s ancestry claims were never a factor in her hiring process at Harvard Law School or during her career, despite claims to the contrary.