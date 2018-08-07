Washington Post columnist: Sarah Sanders should be shunned by employers after she leaves the White House

By

The Washington Post has a “conservative” columnist. How conservative? Jennifer Rubin wants Sarah Sander BARRED from working for the rest of her life. The crime? She works for Donald Trump. Conservative? Sick is more like it. “A conservative-leaning Washington Post columnist on Sunday called on White House press secretary Sarah Sanders to be shunned after she leaves the White House, imploring prospective employers not to hire her. “Sarah Huckabee Sanders is so concerned that people aren’t nice to her,” Jennifer Rubin said during a panel discussion on MSNBC’s “AM Joy.” “And people like me think that — not that she should be harassed, that was a lie — but shunned. Can anyone claim the Washington Post is not the Pravda of our nation—wants to control speech—if you support free speech you should be put on welfare. Only the drugged out Left, lovers of Venezuela and Cuba could think this is a real newspaper.

by Naomi Lim, Washington Examiner, 8/5/18

Sarah Sanders “attacks our free press. No respectable employer should hire her after this term, no university, no news outlet,” said Jennifer Rubin.

A conservative-leaning Washington Post columnist on Sunday called on White House press secretary Sarah Sanders to be shunned after she leaves the White House, imploring prospective employers not to hire her.

“Sarah Huckabee Sanders is so concerned that people aren’t nice to her,” Jennifer Rubin said during a panel discussion on MSNBC’s “AM Joy.” “And people like me think that — not that she should be harassed, that was a lie — but shunned.

“The reason is that she lies,” the staunch Trump critic continued. “She attacks our free press. No respectable employer should hire her after this term, no university, no news outlet.”

lives of reporters” by defending President Trump’s anti-press rhetoric, Rubin said, adding that White House press briefings should no longer be broadcast live on television.

Sanders on Thursday enraged journalists, including CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta, when she repeatedly rebuffed questions regarding whether she or the administration agreed with the president’s description of the press as the enemy of the people.

Democrats have faced difficulties over how to “resist” the Trump presidency, earning condemnations from Republicans for not encouraging political civility. The controversy reached new heights in June when several Trump aides were heckled in public over the White House’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy, including Sanders who was asked to leave a restaurant in Lexington, Va