The man responsible for the decline of the Washington Post into a Pravda like publication, a mouthpiece for the hate America, America Last Progressive crowd is the editor, Fred Ryan. He is also the Chairman of the Board of the Reagan Library Foundation. He brought down the Washington Post, which is good. Will he next bring down the Reagan Library? “The Wall Street Journal reports that the Jeff Bezos-owned publication has lost 500,000 subscribers since Trump left office in January 2021, which amounts to a decline of roughly 20 percent. The Post is on track to lose money in 2022 after years of profitability.” There are still 1.75 million people who read the Post, and due to mental incapacity to think for themselves or hear all sides of an issue, are incapable of making rational decisions. Folks are voting with their eyes against a State controlled media like the Post.

Report: Washington Post Lost Half a Million Subscribers Since Biden Took Office

Trump was right. He was ‘the best thing to ever happen’ to the Bezos-owned paper.

Andrew Stiles, Washington Free Beacon, 12/12/22

Former president Donald Trump often said he was “the best thing to ever happen” to the Washington Post and other mainstream news outlets.

He was right.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Jeff Bezos-owned publication has lost 500,000 subscribers since Trump left office in January 2021, which amounts to a decline of roughly 20 percent. The Post is on track to lose money in 2022 after years of profitability. The New York Times reported in August that the Post‘s business has “stalled” since President Joe Biden was sworn in, and layoffs are being discussed amid management’s frustration with “numerous low performers in the newsroom.”

Trump called it as early as December 2017, when he predicted that “newspapers, television, all forms of media will tank if I’m not there because without me, their ratings are going down the tubes.” The Post is hardly the only media outlet suffering in the post-Trump era. BuzzFeed, Gannett, and CNN announced significant layoffs this month in an effort to cut costs.

The bottom line: Media outlets (and the anti-Trump grifters at the Lincoln Project) stand to financially benefit if Trump wins the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Assess their coverage of the GOP primary with this in mind.