Bezos should stick with Amazon and separate himself from the fiction and hate of his newspaper, the Washington Post—he looks bad, especially since Trump policies have added tens of billions in just twenty months to his wealth.

Washington Post swings at Trump — smacks Obama

Don Surber, 10/2/18



“The bottom 90 percent are still poorer than they were in 2007” the headline screamed over Ace Reporter Matt O’Brien’s big scoop for the Washington Post.

However, the headline was factually flawed. The data covered only 2007 through 2016.

Here is the chart. It begins in 2007 and ends in 2016.

Instead of getting President Trump, Ace O’Brien’s story and chart showed that Obama was good for the rich, but bad for the poor. Elon Musk got billion-dollar subsidies. The poor got food stamps as enrollment set records. Almost 1 in 7 Americans received food stamps.

This is why the wealthiest men on Earth supported Obama. Quantitative easement — the manipulation of the stock market by the Federal Reserve — turned mere billionaires into multi-billionaires.

But since Scoop O’Brien works for the richest man in the world, he cannot tell the truth. He made it sound like Donald John Trump did this.

Oh no.

It is all on George Walker Bush and Barack Obama.

O’Brien failed to blame Obama (and Bush) for this mess.

Instead, O’Brien wrote , “Indeed, according to numbers put together by researchers at the Federal Reserve, the top 10 percent of working-age households were the only ones who, adjusted for inflation, were richer on average in 2016 than they were in 2007. Everyone else, as you can see above, was somewhere between 17 to 35 percent poorer than they’d been almost a decade before.

“So why hasn’t the recovery, which has seen housing prices rebound by 26 percent and stocks by 160 percent from their post-crisis lows, reached less exclusive income groups, too? Well, the question answers itself: Because they don’t own as many houses or stocks as they used to. Part of that, of course, is due to the fact that middle-class families were more likely to have lost their homes during the crash — that’s why their wealth fell further than anyone else’s in the years immediately after — but not as much as you might think. The bigger factor, the researchers found, is that tighter lending standards have made it harder for people to buy a home in the first place. Consider this: Between 2007 and 2016, home ownership fell 12 percentage points among the middle class, 9 percentage points of which was due to people who had never owned a home in the past never buying one during that time. The housing crash, in other words, turned more people into renters, so the housing comeback hasn’t helped nearly as many people as had been hurt.”

That all was as of 2016.

Under President Trump, jobs are more plentiful, wages are rising, and home ownership is on the rise.

Snotty O’Brien wrote, “To take one rather pertinent example, President Trump’s Treasury Department pulled the plug on the myRA plans that had begun under Obama — offering low-risk savings plans to people who couldn’t get them at work — because spending 0.0003 percent of the government’s budget on trying to do something about the savings inequality that’s leaving people further and further behind each year was apparently too much. Giving corporations, who already had record-high profits as a share of the economy, the bulk of the GOP’s $1.5 trillion in tax cuts was more important.

“But don’t worry, I’m sure the recovery will trickle down.”

It is. Companies are investing and building factories because they have more money.That means more jobs and money for the 90%.

Under Obama, companies fled the United States for tax havens.

Under President Trump, trillions will be repatriated as companies invest in the USA.

O’Brien needs to get out more. He needs to stop hanging around Democrats and other Marxists because President Trump’s plan is working.

It is called capitalism.

So far under Trump, unemployment is at its best under any president since LBJ . Of the 12 presidents from Truman to Trump, inclusive, Obama had the third highest unemployment rate.

Under Trump, the rate has averaged 4.8%. Under Obama it averaged 7.44%.

But there is the Washington Post trying to blame President Trump for Obama’s ineptitude.

Americans we switched from the worst president in my lifetime to the best on 20 January 2017. The elitists cannot handle it.

It is fun watching President Trump’s rabid opponents in the press beclown themselves.