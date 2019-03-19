Washington State Joins New Jersey In Trying To Keep Trump Off Its 2020 Ballot–California Next?

By

I expect the California Democrat Legislature to provide a bill similar to that of the State of Washington and New Jersey. They want to declare Donald Trump as ineligible to be on the ballot because he refuses to give up his tax returns—and it is not a qualification for running for President. This is a movement that is spreading—expect more States to do the same. Just a publicity stunt. Instead of applauding the historically low unemployment, the lowered homicide rate, killing off ISIS, standing up for American jobs and business with Fair Trade and tax policies that build the economy. The Democrats are upset he is appointing judges that will rule on cases based on the Constitution, not their "feelings:" Watch Sacramento and see if those Democrats make fools of themselves. Again.

Washington State Joins New Jersey In Trying To Keep Trump Off Its 2020 Ballot

Matt Vespa , Townhall, 3/18/19 |

“Resist we much,” as Al Sharpton famously said on MSNBC. And with Blue America, they’re doing it non-stop. They’re still sour and angry over their 2016 loss. They still cannot accept or tolerate Donald J. Trump being in the position that should’ve gone to Hillary Clinton. This is what happens when you don’t expect to get punched in the mouth. So, with 2020 on the horizon, some blue states are trying to do a few things to make it more difficult for Donald Trump to stay on their respective ballots. For starters, they’re rehashing the tax return debate.

Donald Trump didn’t release his taxes. He refused to bow to liberal media pressure. Yet, for New Jersey, they’re advancing legislation to keep any presidential candidate off their ballot if he or she didn’t release their tax returns. In Washington State, they’re trying to do the same thing last week (via CBS News ):

A proposal inspired by President Donald Trump’s refusal to release his tax returns advanced Tuesday in Washington state. A bill in the state Legislature would require candidates to release five years of returns before they could appear on either the primary or general election ballot in the state.

Senators approved the bill on a 28-21 vote Tuesday, sending it to the House.

“Although releasing tax returns has been the norm for about the last 40 years in presidential elections, unfortunately we’ve seen that norm broken,” said bill sponsor Sen. Patty Kuderer, a Bellevue Democrat, during debate Tuesday. Kuderer later confirmed she was referring to Trump.

How a candidate has handled their own financial affairs and personal investments are relevant details for voters choosing a commander-in-chief, Kuderer added.

The Democrats has a 57-41 majority there, so expect this bill to be passed as well.