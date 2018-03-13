WASTE, FRAUD & MISMANAGEMENT: Your Tax Dollars at Work: Transit District Spends Tax Dollars on Talent Shows and Prime Rib

Government transportation gets 20 cents on the dollar from the fare box to operate the system. L.A. has spent billions in the past ten years—and ridership has gone down as the spending has gone up. Now we find the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority spends money on steaks and talent shows—while the taxpayers finance this collapsing business.
“The MTA spent $20,000 on an after-hours talent show where employees sang and danced for colleagues. Goldstein asked MTA Chief Communications Officer Pauletta Tonilas how the talent show benefits bus and train riders, and the spokeswoman said, “This was about employee appreciation.”
Goldstein found that the MTA spent $3,000 for burgers and $3,000 for hotdogs to cater a “meet your Diversity and Economic Opportunity Department” event. Another $1,600 was spent on a sandwich buffet for a business meeting, and $1,800 for a catered breakfast for 140 people.
In total, the MTA spent $228,000 on in-house food for MTA employees from January 2017 through August 2017, an average of $940 per day.
Must be nice having the taxpayer buying you lunch and dinner—while running a failing agency. That is government—and why you should never vote a tax increase or bond for government. It will only be wasted or ripped off.
|
|
Profile