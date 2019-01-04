By

Get ready for a new tax—on the water you drink. The idea was stopped last year, but now the Democrats have absolute control. They will use the tax to control the people. Want to start a business? Government will tax the water use so high, you might as well go to Texas. Want to build new homes—the cost of water will be too high except for the very rich—you will be forced out of the State. Note they want to start with a tax on bottled water. My guess is that this will kill off that industry. “Many rural water departments can’t manage their own affairs and provide safe, affordable water to their low-income customers. The costs of upgrading treatment operations could cause price spikes on top of already-rising bills. Under last year’s much-debated plan, the tax for most people would be about $1 a month, though there could be exemptions for low-income water customers. Now, the State Water Resources Control Board and the State Board of Equalization are back with a few other funding ideas, including a new tax on bottled water or income. The water board is accepting public comments through Feb. 1 .” The Democrats will use their super/super majorities and Democrat Governor to tax us till we scream. As for me, lets start screaming now.

Water: It’s Maybe Being Taxed, and Definitely Being Measured

Ry Rivard, Voice of San Diego, 1/4/19



Ideas for a so-called “water tax” are floating around Sacramento again. Last year, big water agencies from across the state, including a local coalition led by the San Diego County Water Authority , helped kill one version of the plan, which is meant to raise money for rural water districts by taxing urban water districts.

Many rural water departments can’t manage their own affairs and provide safe, affordable water to their low-income customers. The costs of upgrading treatment operations could cause price spikes on top of already-rising bills. Under last year’s much-debated plan, the tax for most people would be about $1 a month, though there could be exemptions for low-income water customers.

Now, the State Water Resources Control Board and the State Board of Equalization are back with a few other funding ideas, including a new tax on bottled water or income.

The water board is accepting public comments through Feb. 1 .

Speaking of water, will the state have enough of it? Too soon to tell.

State surveyors sampled the Sierra Nevada snowpack this week. Snowpack is packed snow. It’s important to us because it banks – snow banks, if you will – water until the spring. In the spring, the snow melts and is shunted through a series of dams and canals all the way from the mountains to right here in Southern California , some 600 miles away.

The results, which came measuring the depth and water content of snow in a field near Lake Tahoe, show lower-than-average amounts of water are available, though there’s several more months of winter to come.

There are a few ways of measuring how much snow we have. The first is counting how much falls from the sky. But that isn’t quite useful enough, because the snow not only has to fall but it has to not melt immediately. There is also something known as the “snow water equivalent,” which attempts to measure the density of snow to see how much water we get when the snow melts.

So, despite some early storms this winter, there is less water than in an average year. About 20 percent less in that one field, and about 30 percent less statewide, according to the state Department of Water Resources.

The state will sample sites several more times until the key April 1 sampling, which is important because that’s the measurement that happens right around the time the snow typically begins to melt.

What all this means for us in San Diego is hard to foresee yet: Not only do we not yet know how much snow will fall or melt in the next few months, but there’s a whole tangle of politics that are changing how much of the water we’re legally entitled to.

This year’s surveys will be the first in three decades without Frank Gehrke, the former chief surveyor for the water resources department. He retired in December and was made famous in April 2015 when he stood next to Gov. Jerry Brown in the field that was then barren, a sign of what was one of the worst droughts to hit California hundreds of years. He, like the snow he sampled, has a San Diego connection – he’s married to Maureen Stapleton, the head of the San Diego County Water Authority.