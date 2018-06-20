By

When the budget was approved, you would think the issue of a tax on water was dead. As we know that just meant the tax was to be put in a bill in the dead of night on the last day of session—so no one will see. Looks like that is the reality of a Democrat control of Sacramento—taxes, fees and no one to stop it. “The California budget doesn’t include it, but Gov. Jerry Brown is not done pushing for a new charge on water users, which would fund clean drinking water in rural areas of the state that currently have unsafe tap water. About a dollar a month for most users would help pay for clean tap water for 200,000 Californians in such communities. Passage of the charge would require approval by two-thirds of state lawmakers. Now the question is, will any Republican vote for this—as they gave the needed votes to pass the 12 cent gas tax increase and the cap and trade bill, with a 72 cent gas tax increase? Will the GOP’ers be told, either vote for this or we will make the increase larger—the same scam used on them for cap and trade. Watch this issue to see if the GOP has learned from the past.

‘Water Tax’ Debate Continues After California Budget Passage

Ben Bradford, Capitol Radio, 6/18/18

The California budget doesn’t include it, but Gov. Jerry Brown is not done pushing for a new charge on water users, which would fund clean drinking water in rural areas of the state that currently have unsafe tap water.

About a dollar a month for most users would help pay for clean tap water for 200,000 Californians in such communities. Passage of the charge would require approval by two-thirds of state lawmakers.

Community groups, the agriculture industry, and major companies like Coca-Cola have lined up in favor of the proposal, while the state’s larger water districts say it’s a bad precedent to tax a necessity such as water, and that the state’s booming general fund can easily cover the cost.

“The Legislature has indicated a commitment to the administration to continue discussions this summer,” says H.D. Palmer of the state Department of Finance. “They recognize it’s a very important issue that’s going to take more time than the budget timeline to work through.”

The budget does include one-time set-aside of $24 million, which lawmakers also must vote on how to spend.

Republican lawmakers oppose the charge, as do some Democrats, particularly in an election cycle where last year’s gas tax increase is shaping up as a major campaign issue.