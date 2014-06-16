We are “SEIU Nongermane Objectors”–No Need to Pay Full Dues to a Union

By

Most people do not know, the unions refuse to tell them, that they do not have to pay for the radical political activities of a union. In San Bernardino the SEIU is using stolen personnel records for the purpose of harassing workers into paying them dues. SEIU spent tens of millions to elect Barack Obama, San Fran Nan, Boxer, Feinstein and the Democrat Sacramento Super Majority. The workers get higher taxes, more unemployment and Third World health care, while their children are held hostage in failed government schools controlled by the unions. Read this press release and pass it on to your friends—let them know how to save money and Stop the abuse of workers in this country. “www.SEIUNGO.com is a group of SEIU Members and Non Members whose goal is to educate and raise the awareness of ALL Participants that they are paying unknowingly a ‘voluntary’ contribution to political candidates and initiatives that they may not support. Participants can opt out of having to contribute towards that part of their dues. The Union does NOT want you to know, you CAN OPT OUT. The Union makes no attempt to notify their Members of their rights & options.”

We are “SEIU Nongermane Objectors”

Who are we?

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful committed citizens can change the world;

indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has. Margaret Mead

For Immediate Release June 15, 2014

Lisa Garcia/SEIU Member

Mariam Noujaim/SEIU Member 916 834 8916

SEIU Confiscates Wages for Political Purposes

Objecting State Workers Obstructed by Red Tape.

SACRAMENTO- June 15, 2014. State workers Lisa Garcia and Mariam are standing up to their state employee union, the SIEU, for suppressing their First Amendment Rights. “We have launched our Campaign to educate all SEIU Participants about their option to discontinue paying SEIU dues that are used for political or ideological activities,” say Garcia and Noujaim.

They are spreading their message throughout California by sending it to email lists of fellow state workers and other interested friends and families. State workers who wish to opt out have little time, the month of June. Garcia and Noujaim are helping them wade through the complex forms and bureaucratese to restore their rights to contribute or not to the causes of their own choice, not those of union leaders.

WHAT SEIU 1000 DOES NOT WANT THEIR MEMBERS TO KNOW

A mass email campaign has been launched to inform all SEIU Local 1000 Participants of their right to choose. Over 83,000 emails have been rolled out to notify Members and Non Members that June is the month they have the option to become a Non Germane Objector. A Non Germane Objector, is an SEIU Participant who objects to a portion of their dues being used for purposes not related to collective bargaining

Read more here: http://www.sacbee.com/2014/06/12/6479181/email-campaign-aims-to-cut-money.html#storylink=cp

www.SEIUNGO.com is a group of SEIU Members and Non Members whose goal is to educate and raise the awareness of ALL Participants that they are paying unknowingly a ‘voluntary’ contribution to political candidates and initiatives that they may not support. Participants can opt out of having to contribute towards that part of their dues. The Union does NOT want you to know, you CAN OPT OUT. The Union makes no attempt to notify their Members of their rights & options.

SEIU is not required to notify their Members in writing each year that June is the open enrollment period to Opt Out and become a Non Germane Objector. SEIU does send yearly notification to Non Members in an effort to encourage them to become Members to bring in additional revenue.

Members who choose to withdraw their ‘voluntary contribution’ lose their right to vote for the Officers who represent all collective bargaining for ALL Fair Share Fee Payers who are the ones who pay 66.4% of regular member dues. Non Germane Objectors are required every June to complete a new form to renew their Non Germane Objector status. SEIU is not required to send a notification to the Members to let them know of their right to Opt Out in June.

SEIU forces their Members to relinquish their membership as a requirement to Opt Out.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Lisa Garcia/SEIU Member 916 893 4449 ngoseiu@gmail.com

Mariam Noujaim/SEIU Member 916 834 8916 themighty1@comcast.net

Below is the email that was sent to all SEIU Participants who have a State email:

OPEN ENROLLMENT FORM FOR SEIU/NGO 2014-12015

DEADLINE: July 1, 2014

www.seiuNGO.com

NGO (Non Germane Objector) Information can easily be verified by

SEIU Local 1000. Phone Number: (866) 471-7348.

The ‘Notice To Fair Share Fee Payers’ who object to expenditures not related to Collective Bargaining Activities i.e NGO (Non Germane Objector) is mailed by SEIU Local 1000 to Non-Members once a year.

Our mission is to educate & inform ALL SEIU Participants of their right/option to:

ONLY pay the dues amount required to cover the cost of

“Collective Bargaining”.

34% Saving Of Regular Monthly Dues

ADVANTAGE of Becoming a “Non Germane Objector” 2014 – 2015:

1- REDUCE YOUR MONTHLY DUES by 34%

2- STILL BE ENTITLED TO ‘FAIR & IMPARTIAL’ REPRESENTATION

“Effective July 1, 2014 through June 30, 2015 (the “2014-15 Fee Payer Year), SEIU LOCAL 1000 will charge fee payers who object to expenditures not germane to collective bargaining a fee of no more than 66.44% of regular membership dues for that salary level. In order to obtain this reduced amount, you must send an objection letter to SEIU LOCAL 1000’s Membership Processing Center”.

It must be received no later than July 1, 2014,

Completion of all 6 items on the ‘Objection Letter’ is a requirement.

(see form below)

OBJECTION LETTER TO SEIU LOCAL 1000’s MEMBERSHIP PROCESSING CENTER

SEIU Local 1000 Membership Cancellation & Non-Germane Objector (NGO)

www.seiuNGO.com

• I am submitting this form to cancel my SEIU Local 1000 membership

• I am filing for Non-Germane Objector

• I object the use of my fees for activities NOT related to collective bargaining

________________________________________________________________

1- SIGNATURE DATE

________________________________________________________________

2- Print First/M.I./Last Name

3- Street ADDRESS__________________________________________________

4- CITY/State/ZIP: __________________________________________________

6- Department: _____________________________

5- Agency/Bargaining Unit see: www.seiuNGO.com ________

6- Last 4 digits of your SSN (for identification) ___________

CSEA/SEIU Membership 1108 “O” Street, Ste 415 Sacramento, CA 95814

Objector letter must be received by July 1 2014.

