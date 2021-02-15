By

A rogue government is abusing, harassing and trying to bankrupt restaurants in L.A. County. “The Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura spoke with Carlos Roman, owner of Bread & Barley in Covina, California, which is being sued by Los Angeles County for allegedly violating emergency health orders. The lawsuit alleges that Roman’s restaurant operated outdoor dining service even after the county suspended his public health permit. Before Thanksgiving, Los Angeles County issued a ban on outdoor dining, impacting 30,000 restaurants in the county like Bread and Barley’s. Roman denies violating the outdoor dining ban. “Us as restaurants, we are forced to comply with rules that sometimes we aren’t given until the day of,” Roman said, criticizing the county’s outdoor dining ban. Instead of working to keep businesses going and having people employed, the policy of Los Angeles County, following the policies of Gavin Newsom is to bankrupt businesses, make people unemployed—so Newsom can refuse to send unemployment checks forcing people into poverty and homelessness. Shame on them—shame on us for not demanding our Constitutional rights.

‘We Are Trying To Survive’: Restaurant Owner Sued By LA County For Allegedly Violating COVID Restrictions Speaks Out

Jorge Ventura, Daily Caller, 2/13/21

The Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura spoke with Carlos Roman, owner of Bread & Barley in Covina, California, which is being sued by Los Angeles County for allegedly violating emergency health orders.

The lawsuit alleges that Roman’s restaurant operated outdoor dining service even after the county suspended his public health permit.

Before Thanksgiving, Los Angeles County issued a ban on outdoor dining, impacting 30,000 restaurants in the county like Bread and Barley’s.

Roman denies violating the outdoor dining ban.

“Us as restaurants, we are forced to comply with rules that sometimes we aren’t given until the day of,” Roman said, criticizing the county’s outdoor dining ban.

In December, a health inspector called the police on Roman when he blocked the inspector’s car from leaving after issuing him a notice for closure for allegedly violating outdoor dining ban restrictions.

“This isn’t about me, they can’t pay their bills,” Roman said in a video of the dispute. “We’re all in this together, we’ll just all starve to death and die