By

We can’t afford Newsom’s policies

by Santa Barbara News-Press Editorial, 12/17/22

DID YOU KNOW? Bonnie Donovan

As we near the end of 2022, Did You Know? looked at some of the folly coming out of Sacramento.

Sacramento tried to reintroduce legalized Affirmative Action. But a thoughtful electorate, across California, defeated it.

Instead, we now have by stealth, racial divisions introduced throughout our schools, with the widespread usurpation of parents’ rights and in the insidious indoctrination of children with critical race theory.

Did you know the budget for California is $286 billion?

Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed a panel to determine slavery reparations in California. A draft of the panel’s conclusions has been commented on in various newspapers. It appears that the cost of housing reparations alone is $223,000 per black person or about $569 billion in total. Even more would be paid for other reparations.

And $569 billion in reparations is twice the annual California State Budget of $286 billion.

There are approximately 37,749,000 non-black people living in California. $569 billion in reparations equates to a cost of $15,073 per non-black resident in California. We don’t yet know how much all the other reparations will cost.

DYK has a few questions. What about the millions of people in California who were born in another country? Will they have to pay reparations? How about their millions of children, first-generation Americans, will they have to pay?

If you want reparations, you must prove you were a descendant of a slave, and you must prove each and every one of us taxpayers is a descendant of a slave owner. Or is slavery only the hook? In reality, this is all about slavery and perceived racism over centuries by all non-black Americans who theoretically have benefitted from the consequences of both slavery and racism ever since.

But this condition of proof ignores reality. There are about 44 million African Americans living in America, almost all will claim to be eligible for reparations.

Conveniently, this expansion would rope all of us in as both beneficiaries of slavery and racism and, therefore, the payees of reparations. If it were only the descendants of slave owners or slave traders, and the financers of the slave trade, there would not be enough money to go around.

This would also be the start of a new government department to process millions of applications, which will also add to the total cost.

Eighteen months ago, the founder of Black Entertainment Television, Robert Johnson, with a net worth of $650 million, laid down a marker of expectation. It was $14 trillion to be paid over 30 years to all 44 million black Americans at $350,000 to each person.

Who is going to pay? The threat of imposing billions of dollars, if not trillions, in reparations for 44 million black people on the backs of 40 million Americans born in other countries will cause long-lasting racial strife. In addition, another cohort, the millions of children born to those immigrants will rebel again against paying for perceived wrongs they had nothing to do with.

Within California alone, the threat of non-black people having to pay tens of thousands of the $569 billion already identified for housing equity for black people will cause an enormous exodus from California. Will there be massive street protests, where the Black Lives Matter street organizations will clash with ordinary people protesting against this erroneous taxation? What are the expectations of the black community?

Almost two weeks ago, Gov. Newsom traveled to the border, not the Californian border with Mexico, but the Texan border. He hasn’t been to ours, but last week, Gov. Newsom talked about the Californian border.

Now Gov. Newsom says California is about to “break’” amid a flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires. Gov. Newsom said illegal immigration policies are not working and that the U.S. government must take responsibility and ownership.

Yet, Gov. Newsom is the one who made California a sanctuary state for illegal immigrants and has been paying illegals our taxpayer money.

We support all legal immigration!! Give ICE the authority back to do its job. Stop saying, “Come to California, where everything is free.” Let’s go back to deporting those who do crimes.

Wow, now we’re gonna have to start paying for all of Gov. Newsom’s promises. Now he is back-peddling and passing the blame.

Remember, the Democrats halted the wall protecting the border, and Gov. Newsom said he will create a house that houses and gives security to all that need it: Free housing, free health care and hands out, tax-paid cash.

He promised housing and sanctuary for all who need it. Is this why he is demanding all this new housing that will destroy our cities?

Holy cow! Now, Gov. Newsom states the obvious we have all known since President Joe Biden took power!

Gov. Newsom is now supporting former President Donald Trump’s policies! Illegal immigration overload must be really bad here. Now we spend far more on housing and feeding illegals from around the world than we spend on homeless Americans.

Should Americans who are homeless go down to San Diego, cross the border, and come back as illegal aliens — without papers claiming refugee status? They will be treated better than they are now. The Democrats forgot long ago that charity belongs first, at home.

Just in Texas, the Border Patrol has had 98 terrorist encounters this year that they were able to process. Now the surge is so large they are just releasing them into the streets. Mexico is also busing them across in caravans with police escorts.

Where are President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and our own Rep. Salud Carbajal?

So many bad things are happening due to the open border such as child sex trafficking, human trafficking, terrorists, fentanyl, drugs, guns, rapists, murderers, diseases. And the list goes on.

There have been 2.5 million border crossers since President Biden took office. We believe these are just the numbers for Texas because they are only reporting from Texas, not Arizona or California.

Did you get your $1,000 from Gov. Newsom? Strange economic policy. Collect the taxes, then redistribute the money. And what timing? It was obviously a ploy to buy votes, 10 days before the election.

How much money can be given away before the well runs dry? Or the loan sharks come calling. A day of reckoning awaits.

As British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher said, the problem with giving away other people’s money is eventually they run out of it. Or they run out on you.

Of course, banknotes with no collateral are, in fact, worthless. People are being taught that money does grow on trees. Just to remind you, as a nation, we are all living on borrowed money.

The national government debt is now $31.5 trillion and growing at approximately $1 trillion a year. In fact, the debt has grown to be 121.85% of the GDP in 2022, from 55.23% in 2000. Interest on this debt is $485.5 billion every year — and rising.