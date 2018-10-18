Weiss: California Department of Motor Vehicles: Culprit or Scapegoat?

By

It is possible that the most corrupt and incompetent agency of government is not CalPERS, but the Department of Motor Vehicles. You have to wait in line for up to eight hours to take a test. They are in charge of voter registration. So far they admit to almost 25,000 illegally registered voters. Actually, it could well be over 100,000, since they are actively promoting the registration of illegal aliens as voters.

“Beginning in April of 2018, a new specter began to haunt the California Department of Motor Vehicles: mismanagement of their voter registration responsibilities.

By May 24, 2018 a total of 77,000 voter records had been misreported to elections officials.

By September 20, 2018 the DMV had self-reported that 26,000 voter registrations have been mismanaged in some way because of the new Motor Voter law (AB 1461) that mandates the DMV to automatically register people to vote as part of their DMV interaction (“if eligible”) unless they specifically opt out. Of those 26,000, 1,600 were registered despite their request to opt-out because they either knew they were ineligible to vote due to citizenship or criminal status, because they are already registered, or because they simply choose not to participate in the electoral process. The rest were registered with errors in their voting preference, their political affiliation request, or other irregularities, and are supposedly receiving notifications so they can take action to rectify the situation.” Protecting the DMV is the Democrat Secretary of State and Attorney General—neither are willing to check the records to assure only legal people are registered to vote. Honest voting on November 6? Not in California—with the DMV acting as an affiliate of the Democrat Party.

California Department of Motor Vehicles: Culprit or Scapegoat?

Ruth Weiss, San Diego Political Activist, for the California Political News and Views, 10/19/18

The California Department of Motor Vehicles has been much maligned in recent months.

First, there was the outcry regarding long wait times, blamed on a sudden demand for the Real ID. And what was the California government’s response?

They did NOT:

Remind citizens that their regular Driver License will suffice for domestic airplane flight until October of 2020

Remind citizens that even after that date, a U.S. passport or passport card, a military ID or other federally approved ID will suffice

Remind citizens that if they will not be flying, they have no reason to go out of their way to get a Real ID at all

Remind citizens that if they make a DMV appointment ahead of their visit, just as one does at a popular restaurant, they can avoid the much-ballyhooed wait-times altogether

Admit that the crowding at the DMV is in large part due to Sacramento’s decision to legitimize illegal aliens with a California Driver License

No.

Instead, between July 1 and August 7 of 2018, they increased the DMV budget by 63.6 million taxpayer dollars to address wait times.

On August 8, 2018 the governor prevented a legislative audit of the DMV.

On September 17, 2018 the governor signed SB 862, a blank-check further increase of funding to the DMV.

Finally, on September 21, 2018 the governor ordered a Department of Finance audit of the DMV.

Does the DMV need more workers? Probably.

Should they be audited? Absolutely. ALL government agencies should be audited regularly because they are accountable to the people who fund them and whom they serve.

But clearly, the reaction was over the top, and designed to cast all blame on the DMV and misuse state funds, all to divert blame away from the real cause of the problems.

Beginning in April of 2018, a new specter began to haunt the California Department of Motor Vehicles: mismanagement of their voter registration responsibilities.

By May 24, 2018 a total of 77,000 voter records had been misreported to elections officials.

By September 20, 2018 the DMV had self-reported that 26,000 voter registrations have been mismanaged in some way because of the new Motor Voter law (AB 1461) that mandates the DMV to automatically register people to vote as part of their DMV interaction (“if eligible”) unless they specifically opt out.

Of those 26,000, 1,600 were registered despite their request to opt-out because they either knew they were ineligible to vote due to citizenship or criminal status, because they are already registered, or because they simply choose not to participate in the electoral process.

The rest were registered with errors in their voting preference, their political affiliation request, or other irregularities, and are supposedly receiving notifications so they can take action to rectify the situation.

And most recently, the DMV announced that another 1,500 people were mis-registered through their system, among them an undisclosed number of non-citizens.

Is this the tip of the iceberg? We suspect it is.

Is there incompetence in the DMV? Undoubtedly. That is a given in any bureaucracy.

Is there room for improvement? Acres and acres.

But is the DMV the true villain in this story? Absolutely not.

The powers that be are creating a smoke-screen and setting the DMV up as a sacrificial lamb, a scape goat, to divert attention from the true culprits in all of this.

Let’s look further at the voter registration issue.

When the New Motor Voter Law (AB 1461) was first penned, Election Integrity Project California (EIPCa) communicated extensively with the author of the bill and the members of the Assembly Elections Committee, pointing out the obvious flaws and suggesting what could be done to plug the holes through which these problems would inevitably leak. They argued that the law had not constructed the necessary firewall between the DMV and the voter rolls, as other states had done before passing their own version of this bill.

Even more to the point, the DMV made it emphatically clear that:

they are not structured to be saddled with such responsibility

the training, supervision and oversight of tens of thousands of employees engaged in such an endeavor is beyond their capability to accomplish and therefore major errors were clearly going to occur

they did not want to be put in such a position

Nevertheless, the bill passed out of committee.

EIPCa and the DMV continued to communicate their concerns to the State Assembly Members, who passed the bill in spite of the opposition.

The same scenario played out in the State Senate, and then in the Governor’s office. To no avail. On October 10, 2015, Governor Brown signed the bill into law.

Then began the year-long work by the Secretary of State, ostensibly in conjunction with the DMV, to write the regulations that would govern the details of the process of DMV voter registration, and communicating voter registration information from the DMV to the Secretary of State.

During that time, EIPCa consulted attorneys to see if an injunction could be filed to delay the implementation of the law until such time as the fatal-flaw defects could be ameliorated by amendments to the law. Legal opinion said that an injunction could only be filed after implementation, and when harm could be proven.

Now we, the citizens of California, have incontrovertible evidence of harm, admitted by the DMV in almost 30,000 instances. Even Alex Padilla, Secretary of State, has now admitted that the DMV may have to suspend the motor voter program if problems persist.

Notice the wording used by Mr. Padilla – casting the onus on the failure of the DMV, rather than on the incompetence and short-sightedness of the lawmakers and state executives who bulldozed over every warning and objection to put this law into place.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla sponsored the law, the Legislature passed the law, the Governor signed the law, the Secretary of State created the obviously inadequate implementation regulations, all despite the loud objections of the DMV itself and the consistent warnings from EIPCa.

Together, Alex Padilla and the California Legislature need to own the culpability, and cease to whip the scapegoat.

Californians deserve better. We must demand it.