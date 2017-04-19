‘Welfare for Illegals’ signs draw ire of L.A. Councilman

By

When Progressives see the truth, in the form of TV ads or signs in the community that get angry. They know they are caught and that their policies are harming the community. In Malibu the local governing board decided to make this town of multi-million homes (that is their version of affordable housing) a sanctuary city. So, someone put up a welcoming sign for illegal aliens—telling them their criminal activity is safe in world famous Malibu. Good picking! “Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz Friday denounced some fake signs that were posted along a street that read: “Landscaping by L.A. City Council. We’d rather spend your taxes on welfare for illegals.” The signs also included the official seal of Los Angeles and were posted near the intersection of Burton Way and Doheny Drive close to the border with Beverly Hills, according to several media reports, although it is unclear at which side of the border they were placed. But it is the truth. L.A, protects domestic violence illegal aliens, rapists, drug dealers—and make honest citizen either leave or protect themselves. Someone should picket his home, let folks know a crime co-conspirator lives here. What do you think?

‘Welfare for Illegals’ signs draw ire of Councilman Koretz

Posted by Ken Stone, MyNewsLA, 4/14/17

Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz Friday denounced some fake signs that were posted along a street that read: “Landscaping by L.A. City Council. We’d rather spend your taxes on welfare for illegals.”

The signs also included the official seal of Los Angeles and were posted near the intersection of Burton Way and Doheny Drive close to the border with Beverly Hills, according to several media reports, although it is unclear at which side of the border they were placed.

The signs are similar in nature to one posed along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu recently that was demeaning to immigrants after the city declared itself a sanctuary city.

“Ever since Donald Trump empowered racists and bigots across the country, we have seen and heard things, like the lawn signs, and worse,” Koretz said. “The city of Los Angeles will never give in to these types of people.

“The signs, which have been posted illegally, will be taken down.”

The signs are a direct reference to several moves made by the L.A. City Council over the past several months aimed at counteracting President Trump’s aggressive moves to curb undocumented immigration.

Since November, the City Council voted to explore donating $2 million to a legal fund for immigrants facing deportation, voted to create an immigrant advocate to advise the council, and has passed several motions opposing some of Trump’s proposed immigration policies.