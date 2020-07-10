Wells Fargo to Fire 1,000’s—Then Gives $400 Million to Firms Based on Race

By

Wells Fargo is firing thousands of bank employees. Then they are turning around and donating $400 million to race based business, so they can hire people. When will the lawsuits start? They start when the fired employees realized the bank is practicing discrimination—using shareholder money to fire folks, so organizations based on race ONLY, can get the money. “Wells Fargo announced Thursday that it is donating the $400 million in fees it earned off the federal Paycheck Protection Program to nonprofit organizations that primarily assist Black and other minority owners.” They are not doing it for veterans, so why discriminate based on race, I thought we had laws about that? In affect Wells Fargo is telling its white customers we do not want you. That is racist. Is anybody going to call them out for being bigots?

Wells Fargo preparing to cut thousands of jobs: Report

Wells Fargo is preparing to cut thousands of jobs later this year in an effort to reduce costs, according to a report from Bloomberg Law. The plans being drawn up by Wells Fargo executives could eventually lead to tens of thousands of jobs being cut, according to Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the confidential talks. Wells Fargo declined to comment on the report. Wells Fargo Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry had alluded to cuts in June. “There will come a time, and I assume at some point this year, when we get back to executing on programs that are in place and some

Wells Fargo donates $400M to assist struggling minority businesses

To help small businesses survive the pandemic, Wells Fargo announced Thursday that it is donating the $400 million in fees it earned off the federal Paycheck Protection Program to nonprofit organizations that primarily assist Black and other minority owners. Wells Fargo, which lost many business customers after bungling their PPP applications, wound up processing more than 185,000 PPP loans worth a total of $10.4 billion, the fifth highest loan total in the banking industry, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. “We can see that small businesses are hurting,” said Jenny Flores, head of small business growth philanthropy at Wells Fargo.