By

Education is California is about indoctrination into totalitarian values—real education is a minor part of the school effort. California has 13 million in poverty—and Newsom is spending $350 million to give COVID tests and vaccines to illegal aliens—in violation of Federal law. Our health car system is collapsing and the cops have been neutered—we live in a State where illegal aliens and crimes are protected. “We have it on good authority that this life form runs In-N-Out Burger at Fisherman’s Wharf, where the iconic restaurant got into trouble for serving people hamburgers. We should have known a city that pays pooper scoopers $100,000 a year and hooks up addicts with $60,000 tents at Fentanyl Flats would spare no expense to hire COVID vaccine passport inspectors. Indeed, an eagle-eyed regulator caught the burger seller selling burgers without asking for papers. Instead of letting the city give it the old CVS and Walgreens bum rush, In-N-Out raised a noticeable stink, which is very difficult to do, what with San Francisco being the fetid fecal capital of the United States of America and all. Sen. Barry Goldwater once said he had a plan to save America. “He will allow California to recede into the ocean”. If you believe Al Gore that will happen.

West Coast, Messed Coast: ‘Let it Burn,’ Animal Style

By Victoria Taft, PJ Media, 10/22/21

There is surprising news from Baghdad by the Bay — San Francisco — where “West Coast, Messed Coast” can reliably report the thrilling discovery of vestigial traces of what was previously believed to be extinct testosterone-charged life forms.

We have it on good authority that this life form runs In-N-Out Burger at Fisherman’s Wharf, where the iconic restaurant got into trouble for serving people hamburgers.

We should have known a city that pays pooper scoopers $100,000 a year and hooks up addicts with $60,000 tents at Fentanyl Flats would spare no expense to hire COVID vaccine passport inspectors. Indeed, an eagle-eyed regulator caught the burger seller selling burgers without asking for papers.

Instead of letting the city give it the old CVS and Walgreens bum rush, In-N-Out raised a noticeable stink, which is very difficult to do, what with San Francisco being the fetid fecal capital of the United States of America and all.

COVID cops closed the In-N-Out — the city’s only one — for one day while the regulators and hysterical critics pilloried the burger purveyor in falsetto tones of horror for selling burgers without asking for papers and ID. You may insert your own observation about the Left and voter ID here. Gah head, talk amongst yourselves for a second.

In-N-Out then issued a statement that was a welcome sign of testicular fortitude.

On Thursday, October 14, the San Francisco Department of Public Health closed our restaurant at 333 Jefferson Street because In-N-Out Burger Associates (employees) were not preventing the entry of Customers who were not carrying proper vaccination documentation.

[…] After closing our restaurant, local regulators informed us that our restaurant Associates must actively intervene by demanding proof of vaccination and photo identification from every Customer, then act as enforcement personnel by barring entry for any Customers without the proper documentation.

[…] We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government. It is unreasonable, invasive, and unsafe to force our restaurant Associates to segregate Customers into those who may be served and those who may not, whether based on the documentation they carry, or any other reason.