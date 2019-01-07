By

2020 will be the year of voter fraud. Almost all voting in California will be done by mail. No choice. County Registrars will open “voting centers”—in L.A. County—you know how big it is, there might be eleven of them. Far enough to force those that want to vote at a polling place to spend more on gas to get to vote than using a postage stamp. Oh, no more postage stamps will be need—under a new Democrat law, government, the taxpayers, will pay for the postage. “In 2020, Los Angeles County will transition from polling places to vote centers. This new model will allow voters to cast a ballot at any vote center location in the county over an 11-day period. The Vote Center Placement Project’s (VCPP) core mission is to identify and place accessible and convenient vote center locations throughout Los Angeles County.” Watch for a bigger effort by illegal aliens to harvest absentee ballots—watch as foreign felons help people fill out ballots. Think they will send in ballots by Republicans? Corruption the size no American has ever seen will be the hallmark of the 2020 California election.

West Hollywood Residents Invited to Help Identify Locations for Voting Centers for 2020

WEHOVILLE. 1/3/19

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk is hosting a series of “Vote Center Placement Project” community meetings this month to help identify potential voting center locations for the March 2020 presidential primary election and beyond.

In 2020, Los Angeles County will transition from polling places to vote centers. This new model will allow voters to cast a ballot at any vote center location in the county over an 11-day period. The Vote Center Placement Project’s (VCPP) core mission is to identify and place accessible and convenient vote center locations throughout Los Angeles County.

There are two upcoming Vote Center Placement Project meetings in the vicinity of the City of West Hollywood:

— The first meeting will take place on Jan 11 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at United Cerebral Palsy of Los Angeles, located at 6110 Washington Blvd. in Culver City.

— The second meeting will take place on Jan. 12 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Beverly Hills Public Library Auditorium, located at 444 North Rexford Drive in Beverly Hills. The Beverly Hills meeting will include Russian language assistance and translated meeting materials.

The meetings are free and open to the public. For additional information about the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s “Vote Center Placement Project,” please visit http://vsap.lavote.net/vote-center-placement-project/

For more information, please contact the Los Angeles County Registrar Recorder/County Clerk’s Office at (562) 462-2697 or the City of West Hollywood’s City Clerk’s Office at (323) 848-6409. For people who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496.