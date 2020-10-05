What happens if Newsom has his way and ends the sale of gas powered vehicles in California?

By

All gas stations will be closed and government will control who can get electricity for their cars and then ration it so folks will be tethered to their community. Tens of thousands of high paying jobs will be gone. Gas tax revenues to fix streets and roads will be gone—income tax, mileage tax and other taxes will be created or go up. Then via the use of the mileage tax, control how much people will be able to drive their cars. Tourists from other States will not be able to drive their gas powered cars in California—they will avoid the State. More lost revenue.

This is an economic disaster—and the Democrats are looking forward to high taxes, high unemployment and the poverty of a totalitarian State.

“Vehicle ownership: With 45 percent of the California population – that’s a whopping 18 of the 40 million residents of the state – being Hispanic and African American – having average incomes of less than half of present EV owners, the Governor is incentivizing those least likely being able to afford a new car to continuously re-register their existing vehicles. Additionally, California has the highest homeless population, and the fifth largest percentage of homeless (behind D.C., New York, and Hawaii, and Oregon, and has the second highest poverty rate. Vintage cars: Re-registering those less fuel efficient, and bigger emission polluters, than state-of-the-art gas-powered newer vehicles that will be banned in the state will result in many of the current 31 million registered vehicles producing more emissions in the decades ahead and have California replacing CUBA as the vintage car capital of the world .

As I had said, Newsom is looking for his next job—President of Cuba.

Ramifications of California Governor Newsom’s ban on gas-powered vehicles

By Ronald Stein, CFACT, 10/3/20

Before sky diving, you need to plan ahead by having a parachute before you jump. California Governor Newsom’s recent suicidal jump onto the EV train has a minimum of eight (8) lack-of-a-plan ramifications from his recent Executive order to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035 that will be devastating to the state’s economy and environment:

The list of other negative ramifications, like impacts on the energy employment market, maintaining a supply of one-fifth of the nation’s jet fuel consumption to the states airports, and future escalating energy costs for all 40 million residents of the state. The list goes on while Governor Newsom continues dancing!