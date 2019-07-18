What has President Trump for the Hispanic community? Jobs. Jobs. Jobs.

By

Hispanics Gain 109,000 Jobs, Labor Force Participation Grows in June

By Craig Bannister, cnsnews, 7/5/19



The number of Hispanics and Latinos employed and in the U.S. labor force increased in June, as their national seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate inched up to 4.3% from its record-low the previous two months, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data released Friday show.

In June, the unemployment rate for Hispanics and Latinos, aged 16 and up, was 4.3%, up from the record low of 4.2% in April and May – which broke the record low of 4.3% set two months earlier in February. BLS began tracking Hispanic-Latino employment data in 1973.

109,000 more Hispanics had jobs in June, as the number employed grew to 27,602,000 from27,493,000, but remained off of its record high of 27,701,000 in December 2018. The number of Hispanics participating in the workplaceincreased in June as Hispanics’ labor force participation rate increased to 66.4% from 66.2% in May.

The number of unemployed Hispanics alsorose to 1,253,000 from 1,196,000 in May – which was the fewest Hispanics unemployed since August of 2007 (1,190,000).

Hispanic-Latino employment statistics for June 2019:

Unemployment rate: 4.3%, up from 4.2%in May

4.3%, up from 4.2%in May Civilian Noninstitutionalized Population (16+ years old): 43,453,000, up from 43,370,000 in May

43,453,000, up from 43,370,000 in May Number Participating in Labor Force: 28,855,000 up from 28,689,000 in May

28,855,000 up from 28,689,000 in May Labor Force Participation: 66.4%, up from 66.2% in May

66.4%, up from 66.2% in May Number Employed: 27,602,000 up from 27,493,000 in May

27,602,000 up from 27,493,000 in May Number Unemployed: 1,253,000, up from1,196,000 in May