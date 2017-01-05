What Recovery? Central Valley cities among worst in nation for jobs

By

Thanks to the water and tax policies of Sacramento we have these results, “It ranks Fresno, the Valley’s largest city, 149th in the country for finding a job. The worst? Detroit. Bakersfield, the Valley’s third largest city, is ranked 148th, just ahead of Newark, New Jersey. Stockton, fourth largest Valley city, does somewhat better in the WalletHub study, landing 138th, between Montgomery and Mobile, Alabama.” When you take water and give it to fish, farmers need fewer workers—plus technology must be used to save the farm. If taxes are too high, folks go elsewhere. Again, California, outside of the Bay Area is a disaster zone. With the minimum wage increasing thanks to the big city Democrats, watch unemployment grow in the Central Valley and watch fewer jobs being available.

Central Valley cities among worst in nation for jobs

Central Valley Business Times, 1/4/17

WalletHub study puts Fresno and Bakersfield in bottom ten

But one Valley city makes it into the top third

With “get a better job” being one of the most popular New Year’s resolutions, the U.S. unemployment rate dropping to its lowest since 2007, and employers expecting to hire nearly 6 percent more college graduates from the Class of 2017 than they did from the previous graduating class, one would have a tough time finding a job in two of the Central Valley’s largest cities, according to a study by the personal-finance website WalletHub, a unit of Evolution Finance Inc., of Washington, D.C.

It ranks Fresno, the Valley’s largest city, 149th in the country for finding a job. The worst? Detroit.

Bakersfield, the Valley’s third largest city, is ranked 148th, just ahead of Newark, New Jersey.

Stockton, fourth largest Valley city, does somewhat better in the WalletHub study, landing 138th, between Montgomery and Mobile, Alabama.

Modesto was put in the 133rd slot by WalletHub, just behind San Bernardino and ahead of Shreveport, Louisiana.

The Valley’s best showing is by Sacramento, ranked 48th, between Glendale (47th) and Mesa (49th) in Arizona.

The Valley’s smaller cities were not included in the WalletHub study which includes only the nation’s 150 largest cities.

Methodology

Here is WalletHub’s explanation of its methodology. Fur the full report, please click on the link below.

“In order to determine the best job markets in the U.S., WalletHub’s analysts compared the 150 most populated cities across two key dimensions, namely “Job Market” and “Socioeconomic Environment.” We assigned a heavier weight to the former as the factors in that category most heavily influence a job seeker’s decision in terms of relocation for employment.

“We then evaluated those dimensions using 23 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the most favorable conditions for job seekers.

“Finally, we calculated the overall score for each city based on its weighted average across all metrics and used the resulting scores to rank the cities accordingly.”

Drilldown

» For the full report: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-cities-for-jobs/2173