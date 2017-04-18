What Recovery? Housing Construction Slows Across LA County Despite Critical Need

By

Why do we have a housing crisis? Two words—illegal aliens. They take the housing needed for the poor and use it for law breakers. The homeless have even less opportunity thanks to the illegal aliens—enforce our immigration laws and jobs open up and housing needs met. Add to this the cost of needless regulations—like between 1-5% for the “arts” added to the cost of construction. You have environmental rules that add costs. This is why housing in LA County rivals San Fran for the most expensive in the nation. That is a good part of the reason housing starts are down—it costs too much to build in LA County. “U.S. Census Bureau data shows that permits for housing construction in the Los Angeles metropolitan area declined in 2016 for the first time in six years. Housing units permitted in the region — Long Beach and Anaheim are also reflected in the data — totaled 32,008 last year, compared to 34,034 in 2015 — a 6 percent drop, KPCC reported. The drop is the first since 2009, when the recession slowed new housing units to 7,281.” Yes job growth is great in California—not well paying jobs, but those filling taco shells. The well paying jobs, like AeroJet ending 1100 jobs in the Sacramento area and shipping them to Alabama and elsewhere, are leaving.

Housing Construction Slows Across LA County Despite Critical Need

Troubling signs for the housing crisis: construction permits dropped for the first time in years, and most LA developments are high-end.

By SoCal Patch, 4/13/17

LOS ANGELES, CA — U.S. Census Bureau data shows that permits for housing construction in the Los Angeles metropolitan area declined in 2016 for the first time in six years.

Housing units permitted in the region — Long Beach and Anaheim are also reflected in the data — totaled 32,008 last year, compared to 34,034 in 2015 — a 6 percent drop, KPCC reported.

The drop is the first since 2009, when the recession slowed new housing units to 7,281.

A 2014 study by UCLA concluded that Los Angeles is the most unaffordable rental market in the country, and one of the culprits is a lack of available units, as the city’s growth over the last several decades has outpaced construction.

Also contributing to the high rental market is that much of the new housing units being built in Los Angeles are expensive high-rises in the downtown area.

“Most of the housing stock is being built at the highest income strata. So it’s not like we’re building affordable units,” Paul Habibi, a developer who lectures on real estate at UCLA’s Anderson Graduate School of Management, told KPCC.

The housing shortage has become a major issue at City Hall, in particular since Measure S, an anti-development ballot measure, was struck down by Los Angeles voters in March but still caused the City Council to pass a number of motions aimed at increasing transparency when it comes to developers’ influence.

Mayor Eric Garcetti set a goal in 2015 for the city to build 100,000 new units of housing by 2021. He acknowledged the housing crisis during a news conference in March, when he announced he was banning private meetings between planning commissioners and developers, which was also a move toward transparency.

“There is no doubt that our city is facing a housing crisis and this requires an all hands on deck approach,” Garcetti said.

The mayor also said that despite his opposition to Measure S and stances on the need to build more affordable housing and housing in general, he is not “pro density.”

“There’s always this theme that City Hall is pushing density on community members who don’t want it,” he said. “What I’m saying is the number of people who live here are the number of people who live here. The number of people who move here aren’t signing up for permission from City Hall to move here, or to have children. They are here, period, and we have to respond.”