What Recovery? Kellogg KILLING 510 California Jobs

In total, from Orange County to Roseville, Kellogg is cutting 510 well paying jobs. They are changing their management model, no longer owning their own warehouses—it is cheaper to outsource them, and allow the firms to move to free to work States and away from union owned, high tax States. “In a move announced in February, Kellogg’s CEO John Bryant said the company would go through a transition to change its distribution network by moving its products to retailers’ warehouses so Kellogg can close its own distribution centers. Battle Creek, Michigan-based Kellogg (NYSE: K) is best known for making breakfast cereals under its own brand, ranging from Corn Flakes and Special K to Froot Loops. But it is also the maker of many food products under brands including Keebler, Cheez-It, Pringles, MorningStar Farms and Famous Amos. “In February, Kellogg announced it will begin to exit its Direct Store Delivery network in the second quarter, transitioning the DSD-distributed portion of the company’s U.S. Snacks business to the warehouse model already used by Pringles and the rest of its North American business,” company spokeswoman Kris Charles said in an email. “The new model will be transformational for Kellogg, reducing complexity and cost structure while driving growth and profitability for the company and its retail partners.” The reality is that this cuts out the extortion from unions over their warehouse operations. It cuts cost and provides jobs in those States where workers do not have to pay a bribe to a union in order to work. This is a win-win for the company and workers. It is a lose-lose for the unions and California (or is that redundant?)

Kellogg Co. cutting more than 200 jobs in Roseville

Mark Anderson Sacramento Business Journal, 6/14/17



The Kellogg Co. is laying off 230 employees in Roseville as part of a downsizing that includes 510 workers in California.

The other 280 layoffs are in La Palma, a small city in Orange County.

The layoff announcement was delivered to the state on May 30 and released this week. The layoffs are effective Aug. 4 in Roseville, and July 29 in La Palma. The company said it is working to move those employees to new positions with its retail customers.

The company’s operation in Roseville is listed as a sales and merchandising office, said Brian Jacobson, a spokesman for the city of Roseville.

In a move announced in February, Kellogg’s CEO John Bryant said the company would go through a transition to change its distribution network by moving its products to retailers’ warehouses so Kellogg can close its own distribution centers.

Battle Creek, Michigan-based Kellogg (NYSE: K) is best known for making breakfast cereals under its own brand, ranging from Corn Flakes and Special K to Froot Loops. But it is also the maker of many food products under brands including Keebler, Cheez-It, Pringles, MorningStar Farms and Famous Amos.

“In February, Kellogg announced it will begin to exit its Direct Store Delivery network in the second quarter, transitioning the DSD-distributed portion of the company’s U.S. Snacks business to the warehouse model already used by Pringles and the rest of its North American business,” company spokeswoman Kris Charles said in an email. “The new model will be transformational for Kellogg, reducing complexity and cost structure while driving growth and profitability for the company and its retail partners.”

The distribution shift will move positions from the Kellogg network to retailers’ networks, she said, adding that the company has been talking with its retailers about hiring the Kellogg workers.

“Some of our biggest retail partners have expressed strong interest in hiring these employees for high-demand roles once the transition is complete. As a result, we are optimistic that our employees will find similar employment once this transition is complete,” she said.