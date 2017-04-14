What Recovery? SoCal’s Economic Growth Slowest Since 2010

By

The gas tax and auto registration fees just went up by $52 billion. LAUSD had 53% of its graduates with a D AVERAGE. Roads in California are clogged and President Brown is going to spend $1 billion on bike lanes to makes our streets less safe and create more gridlock. Regulations are killing jobs, yet Brown continues to crow about the California economy. Guess he is too confused to understand the facts. “ Los Angeles-Orange County: Southern California’s slowest metro area, with 2.2 percent average annual growth vs. 4.5 percent a year earlier and 3.5 percent average since 2010. This was the slowest three months of L.A.-O.C. growth since 2010’s first quarter.

Mandatory CalPRS/CalSTRS payments are going to double in five years, cutting teachers, cops and other basic services. California is in a death spiral with SoCal economic growth lowest in seven years. And, the Democrats are planning a $123 billion sales tax on services and another gas tax increase starting in 2020 by the extension of the cap and trade scam. Any wonder Texas is feeling good!

SoCal’s Economic Growth Slowest Since 2010: Reports

The region’s four metro areas all saw significant dips in year-over-year growth.

By PATCH SOCAL, 4/11/17

LOS ANGELES, CA — The economies of Southern California’s metropolitan areas grew late last year at their slowest pace since 2010, it was reported Tuesday, based on a series of government indexes.

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis monitors the economic health of 50 major U.S. metropolitan areas with indexes that track 12 business yardsticks, according to the Orange County Register. The Economic Conditions Indexes date to 1990.

The region’s four metro areas all saw significant dips in year-over-year growth in these indexes compared with both the previous-year expansion pace and performance since the Great Recession ended, according to the Register. Last year’s sluggish business pace has been blamed on pre-election jitters, with some evidence of a modest rebound since Election Day.

Here’s what quarterly averages of the condition indexes tell us about the slowdown in Southern California business activity in the third quarter, according to the newspaper. The average annualized gain in these indexes back to 1990 is 2.6 percent:

Los Angeles-Orange County: Southern California’s slowest metro area, with 2.2 percent average annual growth vs. 4.5 percent a year earlier and 3.5 percent average since 2010. This was the slowest three months of L.A.-O.C. growth since 2010’s first quarter.

Riverside-San Bernardino: Grew at a 2.5 percent average yearly pace vs. 4.8 percent a year earlier and 4.1 percent average since 2010. Slowest growth since 2010’s fourth quarter.

San Diego: 2.7 percent growth vs. 4.3 percent a year earlier and 3.8 percent average since 2010. Slowest growth since 2010’s fourth quarter.

Ventura County: 2.9 percent average growth vs. 4 percent a year earlier and 4.2 percent average since 2010. Slowest growth since 2010’s third quarter.