What Recovery? These Calif. Retailers On Verge Of Bankruptcy, New Moody’s Report Says

On a national level, retailers are going belly up. What about California? We can tell it is already happening here. So far this year, the State Controller is reporting that income and corporate tax revenues, along with sales tax revenues, are down by over $1 billion. That shows the slowdown is hitting the State. Sadly, the Democrat Legislature is continuing to spend more than last year—forcing the State into a deficit—along with the $1.5 trillion in debt and $1.4 trillion in unfunded liability for CalPERS. “Overall, 22 national retailers had debt ratings of Caa or lower — higher than the number of bankrupt-leaning retailers during the Great Recession of 2008-2009. Debt rated at Caa or below is the lowest rank on Moody’s credit rating spectrum. Fourteen of those have California locations. “The majority of retailers remain fundamentally healthy,” Moody’s Lead Retail Analyst Charlie O’Shea said in a press release. “But as select groups of retailers continue to deteriorate — in particular department stores and specialty retailers — we believe the distressed ranks will keep growing, fueled in part by distinct vulnerabilities.” A majority? That means many are NOT healthy. Watch as the Jerry Brown game of magic unwinds and California enters into a distressed economic period. We are on the cusp of a recession in California and Sacramento does not care.

These Calif. Retailers On Verge Of Bankruptcy, New Moody’s Report Says

Fourteen retailers that have stores in California are on the verge of bankruptcy and could be subject to closure, Moody’s says.

By Autumn Johnson, Patch, 6/15/17

The ranks of distressed retailers is set to keep growing over the next 12 to 18 months, and 14 that have stores in California are on the verge of bankruptcy and could be subject to closure, according to a newly released Moody’s Investors Service report.

Overall, 22 national retailers had debt ratings of Caa or lower — higher than the number of bankrupt-leaning retailers during the Great Recession of 2008-2009. Debt rated at Caa or below is the lowest rank on Moody’s credit rating spectrum. Fourteen of those have California locations.

“The majority of retailers remain fundamentally healthy,” Moody’s Lead Retail Analyst Charlie O’Shea said in a press release. “But as select groups of retailers continue to deteriorate — in particular department stores and specialty retailers — we believe the distressed ranks will keep growing, fueled in part by distinct vulnerabilities.”

Here is the list of retailers with stores in California that are on the verge of bankruptcy:

Charlotte Russe

Charming Charlie

Claire’s Stores

Cole Haan

David’s Bridal

Eddie Bauer

Gymboree

J. Crew

Kmart

Neiman Marcus

Nine West

Savers

Sears

True Religion Apparel

The report, “US Retail and Apparel: B2/B3 Issuers Gain Spotlight As Distressed Retail and Apparel Ranks Grow,” provides an overview of factors that impact companies at these rating levels. Click here to obtain the full report.

Some of these retailers, such as Sears and Kmart, have already announced store closings in California. Earlier this year, Sears announced it would close 150 Kmart and Sears stores by the spring, part of a “difficult but necessary step as we take actions to strengthen the company’s operations and fund its transformation.”