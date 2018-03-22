What Southern California needs to do to become the next technology hub

By

By Annlee Ellingson, L.A. Biz, 3/22/18

Southern California could be the next major global technology hub on par with Silicon Valley, but it has some work to do first.

That’s the conclusion of a study commissioned by the Alliance for Southern California Innovation — the nonprofit founded by Steve Poizner in 2017 to nurture and accelerate the growth of an entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region.

For the study, called “How Southern California Could Be the Next Great Tech Ecosystem,” Boston Consulting Group interviewed more than 100 technology leaders and analyzed venture capital funding data, and found that the local tech community has several key factors threatening to hold it back, including regional fragmentation and the lack of a compelling geographic center — i.e., traffic.

Well, yeah.

But the study’s analysis of the correlation between venture funding, wages, and both direct and indirect job creation found that Southern California could reach a third of Silicon Valley’s level of venture capital investment by 2025 if it implements six strategic steps:

grow the amount of local venture capital; diagnose and strengthen SoCal’s emerging innovation nodes; increase inter-node connectivity; raise the collective ambitions of SoCal’s founders; market the region’s commitment to diversity and inclusion; and highlight SoCal’s strengths locally and beyond.

By following this strategy, Southern California could add 200,000 new, high-paying job, along with nearly a million indirect service jobs, the study concluded. This growth would represent $100 billion in increased economic value in the region, the Alliance said.

“Southern California has a compelling opportunity for leading technology firms that are looking beyond Silicon Valley to access top talent and a greater diversity of ideas and perspectives,” said Eric Schmidt, former chairman of Google who serves on the Alliance’s Advisory Council.

The Alliance will be holding two events — one on May 24 in Silicon Valley, followed by another on June 20 in Los Angeles — to showcase Southern California’s research talent and innovation.

“Southern California is a region of extreme innovation; however, it is so spread out, making it hard to navigate,” Alliance founder and Chair Poizner said. “We believe by finding, filtering and aggregating exciting startups from top universities, research institutes and incubators/accelerators, we can demonstrate the combined strength of SoCal in a compelling way to top investors and thought leaders.”

The report identified several growth signals for Southern California:

The region produces more tech PhDs per year than any other region in the country.

Caltech generates more patents than any university in the U.S. and UCLA more startups.

54 percent of CalTech’s 2017 alumni chose to stay in SoCal versus 31 percent of grads from 2012.

Recent high-profile tech leaders have relocated to SoCal including Meg Whitman (eBay, HP) and Peter Thiel (PayPal, Founders Fund, Thiel Capital).

SpaceX, Snap Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand are among the heavy hitters calling Southern California home.

Tech giants such as Google, Yahoo! and Facebook have expanded their footprint in Silicon Beach, increasing the density of tech employees and engineers in the area.

Santa Monica and West Hollywood already have an “entrepreneurial density” on par with many Silicon Valley cities, including Palo Alto and Menlo Park.

“Our comprehensive analysis of half a dozen global contenders shows with the right influence applied strategically, SoCal can become the next major global tech ecosystem resulting in significant economic and societal impact,” added Jody Foldesy, the Boston Consulting Group partner who led the study.