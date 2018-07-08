What was left out of the privacy legislation–Government!

By

What was left out of the privacy legislation

By Dan Morain, WHATMATTERS, 7/5/18

Legislation signed into law last week expanding Californians’ privacy protections would allow consumers to sue over data breaches by businesses but not by government.

The reason: Money. More about that in a minute.

Background: The 9,900-word bill offers an expansive definition of private information, including a person’s physical description, address, phone number and driver’s license number, and details from passports, bank accounts, insurance policies and more. The bill says consumers can sue businesses if they fail to properly protect their information against breaches.

San Francisco developer and privacy advocate Alastair Mactaggart proposed the privacy initiative for the November ballot that led to last week’s compromise. Like the legislation, his initiative, now withdrawn, omitted government data breaches:

Mactaggart: “We wanted to do one thing” by focusing on business data breaches. “Most data breaches are by companies.”

Some history: In 2013, Steve Peace, a former legislator from San Diego County and a privacy advocate, proposed an initiative that would have allowed people to sue over data breaches by business or government.

The Legislative Analyst’s Office concluded that the measure would result in “potentially significant costs to state and local governments.” That would have opened the initiative to attack because of its cost to taxpayers. Peace dropped it.

Bottom line: Legislators often exempt themselves and government from rules that apply to the rest of us. Gov. Jerry Brown probably would not have signed a bill that would have raised state costs by allowing more suits. Peace called Mactaggart a hero and lauded the compromise legislation, but predicted new legislation to fill the gap next time there’s a government data breach.